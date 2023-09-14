IMD Issues Red & Orange Alert Predicting Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall In These States Today
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in a few states today. These are the states where you can expect heavy rainfall activity.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for a few states predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall activity on September 14, 2023.
It also stated that the low pressure area over the Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Odisha-West Bengal coasts on Thursday morning and now lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining North Odisha-West Bengal coasts. It is likely to move across Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next 2 days.
IMD also mentioned of cyclonic circulation forming over southeast Uttar Pradesh & adjoining northeast Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels.
Red Alert issued for Odisha
IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over the state of Odisha
Orange Alert issued for Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh
IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over easterrn regions of states of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.
Yellow alert issued for these places
IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over:
Uttarakhand
West Madhya Pradesh
Gangetic West Bengal
Jharkhand
Assam & Meghalaya
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram
Tripura
Telangana
Further, the weather department also predicted Thunderstorms in a few places in India.
Thunderstorms with lightning & gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
The weather department further predicted thunderstorms with lightning & gusty winds in the coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.