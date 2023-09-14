IMD Issues Red & Orange Alert Predicting Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall In These States Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for a few states predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall activity on September 14, 2023.

It also stated that the low pressure area over the Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Odisha-West Bengal coasts on Thursday morning and now lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining North Odisha-West Bengal coasts. It is likely to move across Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next 2 days.

IMD also mentioned of cyclonic circulation forming over southeast Uttar Pradesh & adjoining northeast Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels.