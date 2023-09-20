Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Odisha, Sikkim & Chhattisgarh; Check Forecast Here

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some regions of India from 20 September to 24 September.

The weather department shared a press release where they mentioned the possibility of rainfall activity in different regions of India.

IMD said that "under the influence of a low-pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining West Bengal-north Odisha coasts, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over East and adjoining central India during the next 3 days."