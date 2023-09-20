Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Odisha, Sikkim & Chhattisgarh; Check Forecast Here
IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some regions of India from September 20 to September 24
The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some regions of India from 20 September to 24 September.
The weather department shared a press release where they mentioned the possibility of rainfall activity in different regions of India.
IMD said that "under the influence of a low-pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining West Bengal-north Odisha coasts, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over East and adjoining central India during the next 3 days."
Heavy Rainfall Prediction Across Different Regions of India
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand from 20-22 September, over Bihar from 21-23 September and Andaman & Nicobar Islands from 22-24 September.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha on 20 & 21 September and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 21 & 22 September.
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland & Manipur during 20-23 September.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh during 20-22 September; Vidarbha on 20 & 21 September and West Madhya Pradesh from 21-23 September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh on 21 September.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala on 20 & 21 September, over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka on 20 September, and interior Tamil Nadu on 21 & 22 September.
Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are very likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 22 September.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over north Konkan on 20 September.