Southwest Monsoon Still Active In Maharashtra, Says IMD; Heavy Rainfall Expected In These Places
Monsoon 2023 withdrawal has already begun from some parts of the country.
The weather bulletin from IMD has predicted widespread rainfall in various parts of Maharashtra. Heavy rain showers are expected in the Madhya Maharashtra region from September 27 to 29.
The met department has also issued a yellow alert for Pune, Nasik, Nagpur, Amaravati, and six other districts.
Mumbai is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall.
In the bulletin, the IMD also mentioned that "Southwest Monsoon was active over Marathwada. Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall were reported in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Gujarat State. There was heavy rain in Marathwada and Gujarat regions on September 25. Rainfall occurence was also reported in multiple regions of Maharashtra including Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat."
Here is the weather forecast for the next four days in the regions of Maharashtra:
September 27
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and heavy rainfall with gusty wind speeds of 30 -40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and light to moderate rainfall with gusty wind speeds 30 -40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Marathwada.
September 28
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and heavy rainfall with gusty winds speed of 30 -40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan & Goa and South Madhya Maharashtra.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and light to moderate rainfall with gusty wind speeds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
September 29
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rainfall with gusty wind speeds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of South Konkan & Goa.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds speeds of 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of North Konkan and South Madhya Maharashtra.
Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in districts of Konkan and Goa and at a few places in districts of North Madhya Maharashtra.
September 30
Light rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places in districts of South Madhya Maharashtra and at isolated places in districts of Marathwada.
Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in districts of South Konkan & Goa, at many places in the districts of North Konkan and at a few places in districts of North Madhya Maharashtra.
October 1
Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in districts of South Konkan &Goa, at many places in the districts of North Konkan, and at a few places in districts of North Madhya Maharashtra.
Light rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places in districts of South Madhya Maharashtra and at isolated places in districts of Marathwada.