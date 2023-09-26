Southwest Monsoon Still Active In Maharashtra, Says IMD; Heavy Rainfall Expected In These Places

The weather bulletin from IMD has predicted widespread rainfall in various parts of Maharashtra. Heavy rain showers are expected in the Madhya Maharashtra region from September 27 to 29.

The met department has also issued a yellow alert for Pune, Nasik, Nagpur, Amaravati, and six other districts.

Mumbai is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall.

In the bulletin, the IMD also mentioned that "Southwest Monsoon was active over Marathwada. Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall were reported in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Gujarat State. There was heavy rain in Marathwada and Gujarat regions on September 25. Rainfall occurence was also reported in multiple regions of Maharashtra including Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat."