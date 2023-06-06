Weather Update Today - Heavy Rainfall, Heatwave & ThunderSquall Warnings Issued For These States

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for Thundersquall, Heavy rainfall, and Heatwaves till 10 June.

In a tweet, IMD mentioned few states where there are chances of heavy rainfall in Kerala till the 10th June, South Interior Karnataka on 9th and 10th June. Lakshadweep on 7th June, Andaman & Nicobar Island on 6th,7th and 10th June. Arunachal and Assam on 10th June, Manipur on 6th June, Manipur & Mizoram on 7th June.