Weather Update Today - Heavy Rainfall, Heatwave & ThunderSquall Warnings Issued For These States
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for Thundersquall, Heavy rainfall, and Heatwaves till 10 June.
In a tweet, IMD mentioned few states where there are chances of heavy rainfall in Kerala till the 10th June, South Interior Karnataka on 9th and 10th June. Lakshadweep on 7th June, Andaman & Nicobar Island on 6th,7th and 10th June. Arunachal and Assam on 10th June, Manipur on 6th June, Manipur & Mizoram on 7th June.
ThunderSquall Warning In These States:
ThunderSquall with wind speed (50-60 kmph) may occur in some pockets of East Rajasthan on 7th June, West Rajasthan on 7th and 10th June.
Heatwave Warning In These States
Heatwave to Severe Heatwave likely to continue over Bihar, till 10th June. Heatwave likely to continue over Gangetic West Bengal till 10th of June, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal till 9th of June, Heatwave likely to prevail over East Jharkhand and till 10th of June, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema till 10th of June, Tamil Nadu on 6th and 7th June.
