Weather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall, Heatwave, Hot & Humid Alert Issued For These States
IMD issued warnings for a few states from June 5 to June 7.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for Heatwaves, Heavy Rainfall, and Hot & Humid weather from June 5 to June 7.
Heavy Rainfall In These States:
In a tweet, IMD mentioned few states where there are chances of heavy rainfall.
These places are - Andaman & Nicobar Island during 5th to 7th June. Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 7th to 9th June. South interior Karnataka on 7th June.
Warning of the day.
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 5, 2023
Hot & Humid Weather In These States:
Due to hot temperature and humid air, discomfort weather may occur in pockets of : Konkan & Goa, Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema on 5th and 6th June.
Warning of the day.
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 5, 2023
Heatwave Warning In These States:
Heatwave to severe heatwave likely to continue over : Bihar till 9th of June. Heatwave likely to continue over West Bengal, Sikkim, East Jharkhand and Telangana during 5th and 9th of June. Heatwave likely to prevail all over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 5th and 7th June, Vidarbha and South East Uttar Pradesh from 7th to 9th June. South West Uttar Pradesh on 8th and 9th June.
Warning of the day.
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 5, 2023