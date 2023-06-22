Monsoon 2023: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued For These States
As Southwest Monsoon advances further, IMD warned about heavy rainfall in various states from June 21 to June 25.
On June 22, IMD released a report where they notified the states which will receive rainfall due to the advancement of the Southwest monsoon. The alert was issued for this week from June 21 to June 25.
IMD also warned about heavy rainfall and heatwave conditions in various states like Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
Heavy Rainfall In These States:
Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity might occur in many places of Uttar Pradesh on June 21.
Light/Moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thunderstorms & lightning during the next 5 days is likely in North and adjoining East India.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on June 20 and 21, West Assam on June 21 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 22.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar, and Jharkhand on the 21st & 22nd of June. Gangetic West Bengal on 22nd & 23rd June, Odisha from 21st to 25th June, with isolated very heavy rainfall likely over 23rd and 24th June.
Areas including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Uttar Pradesh may experience light to moderate rainfall, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning from June 23rd to 25th. Additionally, there may be isolated to scattered rainfall over the plains of Northwest India on June 24th and 25th.
Heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand from the 23rd to the 25th of June, in Uttar Pradesh on the 25th, and in East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha on the 24th and 25th of June.
Scattered to widespread rain and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms and lightning in the region over the next five days.
Heavy rainfall is expected in certain areas during these specific dates: South Interior Karnataka on the 21st of June, Coastal Andhra Pradesh from the 21st to the 25th of June, and Coastal & North Interior Karnataka on the 24th & 25th of June.
There is a high chance of scattered to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in the region from June 22nd to 24th.
There is a high probability of heavy rainfall occurring in isolated areas of South Konkan & Goa from June 23-25, and in Madhya Maharashtra on June 24-25.
Heatwave Alert In These States:
Heatwave and severe heatwave conditions have been present in various regions of India for a duration of up to 14 days. These regions include Odisha, Jharkhand, Telangana, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha.
Severe heat wave conditions are expected to persist in certain areas of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and interior Odisha on June 21st and 22nd.
Heat wave conditions may also occur in isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana on June 21st, followed by a decrease in heatwave conditions in the region.