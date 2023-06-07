Weather Today: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Heatwave Alert Issued For These States By IMD

Heatwave to Severe heatwave likely to continue over Bihar during 7th to 9th June. Heatwave likely to continue over West Bengal during 7th to 10th of June, over Bihar during 10th and 11th June

Heatwave likely to prevail over Odisha during 7th to 10th of June, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 7th June. Rayalseema on 7th and 8th June. South Uttar Pradesh during 8th to 10th June. Jharkhand and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 7th to 11th June.