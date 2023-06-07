BQPrimeNationWeather Today: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Heatwave Alert Issued For These States By IMD
Weather Today: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Heatwave Alert Issued For These States By IMD

IMD issued warnings for a few states for Hailstorms, Heavy rainfall, and Heatwaves from June 7 to June 11.

07 Jun 2023, 1:48 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture Used For Representation Purpose</p></div>
Picture Used For Representation Purpose

The Indian Meteorological Department has (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for Hailstorms, Heavy rainfall, and Heatwaves from June 7 to June 11.

Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States

In a tweet, IMD mentioned few states where there are chances of heavy rainfall in

  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 7th and 8th June

  • Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 11th June

  • Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Karnataka on 10th and 11th June

  • Manipur and Mizoram during 6th to 8th June

  • Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 7th June

  • Kerala & Mahe 7th to 11th June

  • Lakshwadeep 9th to 11th June

Hailstorm Alert In These States

Hailstorm may occur in isolated places of Uttarakhand on 10th and 11th June.

Heatwave Alert In These States 

Heatwave to Severe heatwave likely to continue over Bihar during 7th to 9th June. Heatwave likely to continue over West Bengal during 7th to 10th of June, over Bihar during 10th and 11th June

Heatwave likely to prevail over Odisha during 7th to 10th of June, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 7th June. Rayalseema on 7th and 8th June. South Uttar Pradesh during 8th to 10th June. Jharkhand and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 7th to 11th June.

