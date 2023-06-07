Weather Today: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Heatwave Alert Issued For These States By IMD
IMD issued warnings for a few states for Hailstorms, Heavy rainfall, and Heatwaves from June 7 to June 11.
Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States
In a tweet, IMD mentioned few states where there are chances of heavy rainfall in
Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 7th and 8th June
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 11th June
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Karnataka on 10th and 11th June
Manipur and Mizoram during 6th to 8th June
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 7th June
Kerala & Mahe 7th to 11th June
Lakshwadeep 9th to 11th June
Hailstorm Alert In These States
Hailstorm may occur in isolated places of Uttarakhand on 10th and 11th June.
Heatwave Alert In These States
Heatwave to Severe heatwave likely to continue over Bihar during 7th to 9th June. Heatwave likely to continue over West Bengal during 7th to 10th of June, over Bihar during 10th and 11th June
Heatwave likely to prevail over Odisha during 7th to 10th of June, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 7th June. Rayalseema on 7th and 8th June. South Uttar Pradesh during 8th to 10th June. Jharkhand and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 7th to 11th June.
