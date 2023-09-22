Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States Of India For The Next Few Days

East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar from September 22 to 24, over Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on September 22, over Jharkhand on September 22 & 23 and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from September 24 to 26.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on September 22 & 23 and over Bihar on September 23. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Bihar today.

Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland & Manipur from September 22 to 24.

Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh from September 22 to 24, over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha on September 22 & 23 and over Chhattisgarh on September 22. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha today.

South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala on September 22, over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema on September 22 & 23.

Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is very likely over East Rajasthan on September 22 & 23, over Jammu division and Uttar Pradesh today.

West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan on September 22 & 26, over Madhya Maharashtra on September 22, 23 & 26, over Marathawada on September 22 and over Gujarat region on September 23.

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is likely over the rest of the parts of the country during next 5 days.