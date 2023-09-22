Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States Of India For The Next Few Days
September Monsoon rainfall activity is likely to continue over the next few days over different parts of the country.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest press release stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Bihar, Jharkhand, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and over northeast India on September 22 & 23. It also stated that reduced rainfall activity is likely to continue over northwest and adjoining west-central India during the next 5 days.
The weather department further stated that the conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of West Rajasthan from around September 25.
Weather Forecast for various regions of India
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar from September 22 to 24, over Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on September 22, over Jharkhand on September 22 & 23 and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from September 24 to 26.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on September 22 & 23 and over Bihar on September 23. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Bihar today.
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland & Manipur from September 22 to 24.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh from September 22 to 24, over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha on September 22 & 23 and over Chhattisgarh on September 22. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha today.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala on September 22, over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema on September 22 & 23.
Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is very likely over East Rajasthan on September 22 & 23, over Jammu division and Uttar Pradesh today.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan on September 22 & 26, over Madhya Maharashtra on September 22, 23 & 26, over Marathawada on September 22 and over Gujarat region on September 23.
Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is likely over the rest of the parts of the country during next 5 days.