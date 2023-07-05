Mumbai Likely To Receive Heavy Rainfall In Next 4 Days, Check District Level Warning For Maharashtra

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow and orange alert for heavy rainfall in Mumbai and many other districts of Maharashtra from July 6.

And as per IMD's latest press release, other parts of Maharashtra including Konkan, Goa, and Western Ghat regions of central Maharashtra are expected to have isolated, exceptionally heavy rainfall over the course of the next five days.

The weather department also shared details about the active monsoon condition of Maharashtra.

Heavy rainfall activity is expected over parts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane during the next 3-4 days due to active monsoon conditions.

There is a high probability of heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places of Maharashtra with accompanied lightning, thunderstorms and gusty winds.