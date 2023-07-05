Mumbai Likely To Receive Heavy Rainfall In Next 4 Days, Check District Level Warning For Maharashtra
IMD has issued an orange alert for these districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow and orange alert for heavy rainfall in Mumbai and many other districts of Maharashtra from July 6.
And as per IMD's latest press release, other parts of Maharashtra including Konkan, Goa, and Western Ghat regions of central Maharashtra are expected to have isolated, exceptionally heavy rainfall over the course of the next five days.
The weather department also shared details about the active monsoon condition of Maharashtra.
Heavy rainfall activity is expected over parts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane during the next 3-4 days due to active monsoon conditions.
There is a high probability of heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places of Maharashtra with accompanied lightning, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
District-Level Warning For Maharashtra:
Palghar - Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places on 6th July & 7th July, Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on 8th July, Moderate rain is very likely on 9th July.
Thane - Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places on 6th July, Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on 7th & 8th July and Moderate rainfall is very likely on 9th July.
Mumbai - Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places on 6th July, Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on 7th July, Moderate rainfall is very likely on 8th & 9th July.
Raigad - Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on 6th July, Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places on 7th July, Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on 8th July, Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on 9th July.
Ratnagiri - Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on 6th July, Heavy to very heavy rainfall Is very likely at a few places on 7th & 8th July, Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on 9th July.
Sindhudurg - Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on 6th July, Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely on 7th, 8th & 9th July.
Dhule - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) is very likely at isolated places on 6th July, Moderate rain is very likely on 7th July, Light to moderate rain is very likely on 8th July, Light rain is very likely on 9th July.
Nandurbar - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) is very likely at isolated places on 6th July, Moderate rain is very likely on 7th July, Light to moderate rain is very likely on 8th July, Light rain is likely on 9th July.
Jalgaon - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) is very likely at isolated places on 6th July, Light to moderate rain is very likely on 7th July, Light rain is very likely on 8th & 9th July.
Nasik - Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in ghat areas on 6th July, Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in ghat areas on 7th July, Light to moderate rain is very likely on 8th & 9th July.
Ahmednagar - Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on 6th July, Light to moderate rain is very likely on 7th July, Light rain is very likely on 8th & 9th July.
Pune - Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in ghat areas on 6th July, Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in ghat areas on 7th & 8th July, Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in ghat areas on 9th July.
Kolhapur - Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in ghat areas on 6th July, Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in ghat areas on 7th July, Moderate rain is very likely on 8th July, Light to Moderate rain is very likely on 9th July.
Satara - Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in ghat areas on 6th July, Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in ghat areas on 7th July, Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in ghat areas on 8th July, Moderate Rain is very likely on 9th July.
Sangli - Moderate rain is very likely on 6th July, Light to moderate rain is very likely on 7th July, and Light rain is very likely on 8th & 9th July.
Sholapur - Light to moderate is very likely on 6th & 7th July, and Light rain is very likely on 8th & 9th July.
Aurangabad - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds & Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on 6th July, Light to moderate rain is very likely on 7th July, and Light rain is very likely on 8th & 9th July.
Jalna - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds & Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on 6th July, Light to moderate rain is very likely on 7th July, and Light rain is very likely on 8th & 9th July.
Parbhani - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds & Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on 6th July, Light to moderate rain is very likely on 7th July, and Light rain is very likely on 8th & 9th July.
Beed - Light to moderate rain / Thundershowers is very likely on 6th July, Light to moderate rain is very likely on 7th July, and Light rain is very likely on 8th & 9th July.
Hingoli - Light to moderate rain/Thundershowers is very likely on 6th July and Light rain is very likely from 7th - 9th July.
Nanded - Light to moderate rain is very likely on 6th July, and Light rain is very likely from 7th - 9th July.
Latur - Light to moderate rain is very likely on 6th July, and Light rain is very likely from 7th - 9th July.
Osmanabad - Light to moderate rain is very likely on 6th July, and Light rain is very likely from 7th - 9th July.
Akola - Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at one or two places is very likely on 6th & 7th July, Light to moderate rain is very likely on 8th July and Light rain is very likely on 9th July.
Amravati - Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at one or two places on 6th July, Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at one or two places on 7th July, Light to moderate rain is very likely on 8th July and Light rain is very likely on 9th July.
Bhandara - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at one or two on 6th & 7th July, Light to moderate rain is very likely on 8th July and Light rain is very likely on 9th July.
Buldhana - Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at one or two places on 6th July, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at one or two places on 7th July, Light to moderate rain is very likely on 8th July and Light rain is very likely on 9th July.
Chandrapur - Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at one or two places on 6th July, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at one or two places on 7th July, Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely on 8th July and Light rain is very likely on 9th July.
Gadchiroli - Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at one or two places on 6th July, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at one or two places on 7th July, Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely on 8th July and Light rain is very likely on 9th July.
Gondia - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at one or two places on 6th & 7th July, Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on 8th July, and Light rain is very likely on 9th July.
Nagpur - Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at one or two places on 6th July, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at one or two places on 7th July, Light to moderate rain is very likely on 8th July and Light rain is very likely on 9th July.
Wardha - Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at one or two places on 6th July, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at one or two places on 7th July, Light to moderate rain is very likely on 8th July and Light rain is very likely on 9th July.
Washim - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at one or two places on 6th & 7th July, Light to moderate rain is very likely on 8th July, and Light rain is very likely on 9th July.
Yavatmal - Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at one or two places on 6th July, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at one or two places on 7th July, Light to moderate rain is very likely on 8th July and Light rain is very likely on 9th July.
What Is Orange Alert?
Orange Alert: Be Prepared
The orange alert is a step up from the yellow warning and a step below from red alert, indicating that the weather could potentially worsen, causing disruption to plans and potentially posing a threat to life and property. Residents should be prepared for significant changes in weather conditions.