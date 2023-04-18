Heatwave Warnings Continue, IMD Issues Orange Alert In These Three States, Check Details

The IMD has issued an orange alert for West Bengal, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh, and has predicted heatwave conditions in Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

An orange alert indicates the expectation of high temperatures, which can lead to heat-related illnesses for those exposed to the sun for prolonged periods. IMD advises individuals in affected areas to drink ample amounts of water, as well as ORS and homemade beverages such as lassi, Torani, and lemon water.