Heatwave Warnings Continue, IMD Issues Orange Alert In These Three States, Check Details
Heatwave-like conditions have been predicted in parts of east India over the next four days.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for West Bengal, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh, and has predicted heatwave conditions in Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.
An orange alert indicates the expectation of high temperatures, which can lead to heat-related illnesses for those exposed to the sun for prolonged periods. IMD advises individuals in affected areas to drink ample amounts of water, as well as ORS and homemade beverages such as lassi, Torani, and lemon water.
The report states that isolated heatwaves are expected in West Uttar Pradesh on April 18 and in East Uttar Pradesh on April 18 and 19, with a decrease in temperature after.
Heatwaves are expected in certain areas of West Bengal, Bihar, Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, and Jharkhand during specific time frames.
On April 17, the weather department released a list of the hottest cities in India, which included Jayashankar Bhupalpalli in Telangana, Sultanpur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Kanpur, and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, as well as Supaul, Patna, and East Champaran in Bihar, and Bhatinda in Punjab.
As per IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall is predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan between April 18 and 20. Meanwhile, the weather forecasters are predicting heavy rainfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad today and over Himachal Pradesh between April 18 and 20.