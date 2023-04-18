As IMD Issues Heatwave Warnings, Find Out What Do Red, Orange And Yellow Alert Mean?

The following is an explanation of what the different color-coded alerts mean:

Red Alert:

A red alert is the most severe level of warning that the IMD issues. It means that weather conditions are extremely dangerous and pose a threat to life and property. A red alert is issued when the temperature is expected to rise above 45°C or when the heat index is expected to exceed 54°C.In addition, when the highest temperature is predicted to be 47°C or above for two straight days, a red alert is issued for severe heatwave conditions.

Orange Alert:

An orange alert is issued when weather conditions are expected to be severe, but not as dangerous as during a red alert. An orange alert is issued when the temperature is expected to be between 40°C and 45°C or when the heat index is expected to be between 47°C and 54°C. Additionally, when the highest temperature is predicted to be between 43°C and 46°C for two consecutive days, a heatwave orange alert is issued.

Yellow Alert:

A yellow alert is the lowest level of warning that the IMD issues. It means that weather conditions are expected to be relatively mild, but still warrant caution. A yellow alert is issued when the temperature is expected to be between 35°C and 40°C or when the heat index is expected to be between 41°C and 47°C. In addition, a yellow alert is issued for a heatwave when the maximum temperature is expected to be between 40°C and 42°C for two consecutive days.

It is important to note that these alerts are issued in advance to allow people to take necessary precautions and prepare for the adverse weather conditions. During a red alert, people are advised to stay indoors, avoid going out in the sun during the daytime, and keep themselves hydrated. In case of thunderstorms, people are advised to stay away from tall objects such as trees, poles, and buildings and avoid using electronic devices during lightning. During dust storms, people are advised to stay indoors and cover their faces with masks or cloths to avoid inhaling dust.