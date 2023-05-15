HBSE 12th Result 2023 To Be Released Soon: Check Haryana Board Class 12 Result at bseh.org.in
The Haryana Class 12th Exam was conducted between February 27 to March 28, 2023.
The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will likely declare the HBSE class 12 result on Monday on the official website -- https://bseh.org.in/.
Candidates can check their Haryana Board 12 result 2023 for Science, Commerce and Arts by entering their roll number and date of birth.
Haryana Board 12 Result 2023: Exam Date and Time
The Haryana Class 12th Exam was conducted between February 27 to March 28, 2023. The mode of HBSE Class 12th (Arts, Science and Commerce) was offline but the results mode will be online. The Haryana Board 12 Result 2023 will be announced along with statistics, pass percentage and toppers list.
Haryana Board 12 Result 2023: Steps to check
To check the Haryana 12th examination, students will have to use their login credentials. Here are a few steps to download HBSE 12th Result.
Go to the official website of Haryana Board - bseh.org.
Click on the link that directs you to the main website
You will be directed to https://bseh.org.in/home.
Click on the Haryana Board Class 12th result link available
The HBSE 12th result 2023 will appear in a new window.
Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on find results
Your HBSE 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen.
Download or and save your Haryana Board 12 Result 2023 for future reference.
Haryana Board 12 Result 2023: Steps to check via app
The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has launched the Haryana app for easy access. Here's how to HBSE 12th result 2023
Download the Haryana app on the PlayStore
Search for - Board of School Education, Haryana.
Open the app and register by entering your name, email ID and mobile number
Click on the tab of result which will be visible towards the bottom of the page.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Choose the course and enter your roll number.
HBSE result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Download HBSE result 2023 for future reference.
Haryana Board 12 Result 2023: Rechecking
If students are not satisfied with their HBSE 12th results, they can get it rechecked for any errors. The Haryana Board's re-evaluation process will be available on the official website - https://bseh.org.in/. Students have to pay a requisite fee after which the reevaluation process will commence.