IMD Weather Report: Hailstorm, Heavy Rains Expected In These States
IMD has predicted heavy rainfall and hailstorms from May 24 To May 26.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for Hailstorms, Heavy rain, and Dust storms on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May.
In a tweet, IMD mentioned a few states where hailstorms may occur on the 24th and 25th of May. These states are Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand. Whereas, in Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and West Bengal hailstorms may occur on the 24th of May.
Warning of the day#hailstorm #india #weather #IMD
Heavy Rainfall Alert For These States:
Heavy rainfall may occur over Himachal Pradesh, North Haryana, North East, Rajasthan, Kerala & Mahe on 24th May.
On the 24th & 25th of May heavy rainfall may occur in, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Bihar. And on the 24th to 26th of May, heavy rainfall may occur in Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Warning of the day.#weather #heavyrain #IMD #India
Dust Storm Alert For This State
According to IMD, Dust storms may occur over parts of Rajasthan from 24th to 26th May.
Warning of the day.#duststorm #hotweather #weather #IMD #india