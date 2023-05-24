IMD Weather Report: Hailstorm, Heavy Rains Expected In These States

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for Hailstorms, Heavy rain, and Dust storms on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May.

In a tweet, IMD mentioned a few states where hailstorms may occur on the 24th and 25th of May. These states are Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand. Whereas, in Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and West Bengal hailstorms may occur on the 24th of May.