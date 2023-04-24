Gwalior Railway Station Redevelopment: Here's All You Need To Know
Gwalior Railway Station's redevelopment promises an enhanced passenger experience with world-class facilities.
Today on April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of Gwalior Railway Station. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia took to Twitter to confirm this event
The new Gwalior railway station will be built for Rs. 534.70 crores, The overall built-up area is 48,061 sqm as stated by the Railways ministry.
PM Modi will also inaugurate the Gwalior-Etawah-Udi Mor rail line electrification. The station will be transformed into a new and modern form. The electrification of the Birla Nagar-Udi Mor and Mahoba-Khajuraho-Udaipura railway lines will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.
Gwalior Railway Station Redevelopment
The modern Gwalior station redevelopment project will showcase the heritage with a touch of modernity.
Railway travelers should be excited about these world-class facilities coming to their station as these developments will be unique in highlighting the heritage building’s design without comprising on modern comforts.
According to the Ministry of Railway, the modern railway station will offer you extremely high-class facilities. That will include a spacious roof plaza, waiting spaces, and recreational facilities for passengers.
Here's a look at the proposed design of the Gwalior Junction Railway Station
It is surely an ambitious project from the Indian Railways to curate a unique user experience with traveler-friendly amenities meant to enhance the quality time spent in transit. This redevelopment also translates into increased employment opportunities as well as increased convenience for travelers using this station every day.