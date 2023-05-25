GSEB SSC Result 2023 Declared: How To Check Gujarat 10th Exam Result Via SMS And DigiLocker
This year, 64.62% of students passed the Gujarat SSC board exams.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) announced the much-awaited results of the Class 10 SSC board exams on Thursday. Students can check their results on the official website - gseb.org
To ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for students, GSEB has introduced alternative methods for checking results, including SMS and the mobile service app, DigiLocker. This measure aims to prevent delays caused by heavy website traffic.
GSEB SSC Result 2023: Here’s How To Check Via SMS
Open SMS application on your mobile phone.
Type an SMS in the following format: SSCSeatNumber.
Send it to 56263.
GSEB SSC Result 2023 will be sent as an SMS on the same number'
Save the GSEB 10th Result 2023 for future references.
How To Check Gujarat 10th Result Via DigiLocker
Download the Digilocker app and log in using your Security PIN.
Now tap on the Gujarat Board Option and then further select the SSC Result 2023.
Enter the Seat Number or Name or other required details and then tap on the search button.
You can see the marksheet on this page which you can save in the App for further use.
The Class 10 SSC board exams were conducted between March 14 and March 28 this year. Approximately 9.56 lakh students registered for the exams, with a unique inclusion of 101 prison convicts who also took part in the SSC Class 10 examination.
