Grab A Smart TV For Under Rs 15,000 During Amazon's Great Summer Sale

The Samsung Wondertainment Series TV can currently be purchased at a reduced price of Rs 11,990, which represents a discount of 48% from its original price of Rs 22,900.

It features a 24W speaker setup that is tuned by Dolby Audio and has a 32-inch screen with an HD Ready resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

The TV also comes with smart features like Personal Computer, Screen Share, Music System, Content Guide, and Connect Share Movie. Additionally, it has a 1-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year warranty on the panel from the date of invoice.