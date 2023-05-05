Grab A Smart TV For Under Rs 15,000 During Amazon's Great Summer Sale
Smart TVs from LG, Samsung, and OnePlus, starting at under 15k. Enjoy up to 50% discounts, no-cost EMI, and many more offers.
From May 4 to May 8, Amazon is running its Great Summer Sale, offering enticing discounts on a variety of products. As part of this sale, you can purchase a new smart TV for less than Rs 15,000, with top brands such as LG, Samsung, and OnePlus among the discounted options.
Smart TVs are now available with no-cost EMI options and exchange offers of up to Rs 15,000.
Customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 5000 and bank discounts of up to Rs 15,000.
Buyers of TVs are eligible for a 25% discount on OTT subscriptions, soundbars, set-top boxes, and other related items.
This sale provides a great opportunity to upgrade your viewing experience. Don't miss out on these amazing prices and deals.
Below Is A List Of Smart TVs Under Rs 15,000 Currently Available In Amazon Great Summer Sale
Samsung Wondertainment Series:
The Samsung Wondertainment Series TV can currently be purchased at a reduced price of Rs 11,990, which represents a discount of 48% from its original price of Rs 22,900.
It features a 24W speaker setup that is tuned by Dolby Audio and has a 32-inch screen with an HD Ready resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.
The TV also comes with smart features like Personal Computer, Screen Share, Music System, Content Guide, and Connect Share Movie. Additionally, it has a 1-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year warranty on the panel from the date of invoice.
MI 5A Series:
The MI 5A TV can currently be purchased at a reduced price of Rs 11,999, which represents a discount of 52% from its original price of Rs 24,999.
This TV 32 boasts a 32-inch LED display with a 720p resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It supports the Disney+ Hotstar internet service and features Android TV 11, PatchWall, IMDb integration, universal search, and more.
With its 300+ free live channels, kids mode with parental lock, and smart recommendations, there's something for everyone. Additionally, the TV supports 15+ languages and Okay Google, and has Chromecast support. The product comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty from the brand, with an additional 1-year warranty on the panel from the date of purchase.
OnePlus Y Series:
OnePlus Y Series TV can currently be purchased at a reduced price of Rs 11,499, which represents a discount of 43% from its original price of Rs 19,999.
The OnePlus Y Series offers a 32-inch LED display with 8K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports popular internet services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.
The TV comes with a flat screen and 20 watts output sound with Dolby Audio. It has smart TV features like Android TV 9.0, OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant, Play Store, Chromecast, and Shared Album. The TV also comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year warranty on the panel provided by the manufacturer from the date of purchase.
LG HD Ready Smart LED TV:
LG HD Ready Smart LED TV can currently be purchased at a reduced price of Rs 13,990, which represents a discount of 36% from its original price of Rs 21,990.
This LG LED TV comes with a 32-inch screen and a resolution of 768p, delivering clear and crisp visuals. It has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and two HDMI ports for connecting external devices like set-top boxes and gaming consoles, along with a USB port for connecting hard drives and other USB devices.
With 10 Watts output and 2 speakers, this TV produces high-quality sound, enhanced by DTS Virtual:X technology. It also has smart features like Web OS, Wi-Fi, and screen mirroring.
This TV is compact, measuring 739 x 472 x 168 mm with the stand, and comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty from LG India, along with an additional 1-year warranty on the panel/module.
Acer Series Android Smart LED TV:
Acer Series Android Smart LED TV can currently be purchased at a reduced price of Rs 10,999, which represents a discount of 45% from its original price of Rs 19,990.
The Acer Series Android Smart LED TV boasts a 32-inch screen size with LED display technology and a 720p resolution. With a refresh rate of 60Hz, it features Android 11, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 2-way Bluetooth connectivity.
Other notable features include blue light reduction, an Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine, and a wide color gamut with 16.7 million colors. It supports HDR10+ and digital noise reduction, with micro dimming and Dolby audio.
The TV offers a 78-degree wide viewing angle and connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI ports, and USB ports. The sound output is 24 watts with high fidelity speakers and Dolby audio, with 5 sound modes. The manufacturer offers a 1-year comprehensive warranty.