Go First Cancels All Flights Till May 9, Check Ticket Cancellations, Refund Details

Go First, an Indian airline, has canceled all flights until May 9, 2023, citing operational reasons. The announcement came after the airline filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, leaving passengers who had already booked their tickets in limbo.
In an official statement, Go First expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and said that full refunds would be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. The airline has also offered rebooking options to affected passengers.
Go First has answered some of the queries raised by passengers on its website. Here are some of them:
If people had booked tickets on Go First, which are cancelled now. Will they get the refund?
The airline has said that the refunds will be processed to the respective modes of payment. Go First will keep passengers updated on the proceedings.
Can Go First reschedule/transfer passengers' tickets to some other airlines?
Go First will not reschedule/transfer passengers' ticket to any other airlines
If a passenger's onward journey is cancelled, will his/her return flight be impacted?
If there is any change on the return flight, passengers will be intimated immediately by Go First.
Can passengers reschedule their ticket to a future date?
Currently, Go First is not rescheduling flights on the future dates.
Go First Customer Complaints On Refunds and Lack Of Communication
Go First Some passengers who had already booked their tickets complain that the airline is not giving them full refunds as promised.
They did not return my full amount they send a mail refund of 4030 rupees
I need another flight for the same day i booked another airlines already and they still did not replying i called many times customer care they are only busy busy 30 _40 min. pic.twitter.com/PGEJDTgVf8
Passengers who had booked tickets with Go First and were affected by the cancellations complained that the airline did not inform them about the cancellations and that they had to pay high fares to book alternative flights with other airlines.
As the situation unfolds, many affected passengers are left wondering about the future of their travel plans and the fate of Go First.