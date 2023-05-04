BQPrimeNationGo First Cancels All Flights Till May 9, Check Ticket Cancellations, Refund Details
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Go First Cancels All Flights Till May 9, Check Ticket Cancellations, Refund Details

Go First cancels all flights until May 9, 2023, citing operational reasons. Passengers seek refunds and regulator intervenes

04 May 2023, 2:56 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Amid severe fund crunch, the Wadia group-owned Go First&nbsp;airways on Tuesday announced that it will temporarily&nbsp;suspend all flights on 3 and 4 May.</p></div>
Amid severe fund crunch, the Wadia group-owned Go First airways on Tuesday announced that it will temporarily suspend all flights on 3 and 4 May.
ADVERTISEMENT

Go First, an Indian airline, has canceled all flights until May 9, 2023, citing operational reasons. The announcement came after the airline filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, leaving passengers who had already booked their tickets in limbo.

In an official statement, Go First expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and said that full refunds would be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. The airline has also offered rebooking options to affected passengers.

Go First has answered some of the queries raised by passengers on its website. Here are some of them:

  • If people had booked tickets on Go First, which are cancelled now. Will they get the refund?

    The airline has said that the refunds will be processed to the respective modes of payment. Go First will keep passengers updated on the proceedings.

  • Can Go First reschedule/transfer passengers' tickets to some other airlines?

    Go First will not reschedule/transfer passengers' ticket to any other airlines

  • If a passenger's onward journey is cancelled, will his/her return flight be impacted?

    If there is any change on the return flight, passengers will be intimated immediately by Go First.

  • Can passengers reschedule their ticket to a future date?

    Currently, Go First is not rescheduling flights on the future dates.

If you are one of the Go First Customers who has bought a ticket then click here to check the full list of FAQ's from Go First Around Cancellations, Refunds and More

Go First Customer Complaints On Refunds and Lack Of Communication

Go First Some passengers who had already booked their tickets complain that the airline is not giving them full refunds as promised.

Passengers who had booked tickets with Go First and were affected by the cancellations complained that the airline did not inform them about the cancellations and that they had to pay high fares to book alternative flights with other airlines.

As the situation unfolds, many affected passengers are left wondering about the future of their travel plans and the fate of Go First.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Nation News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT