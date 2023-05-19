Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway Creates History; 100 Km Of Bituminous Concrete Laid In 100 Hours
Gadkari congratulated the teams of Cube Highways, L&T, and Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt Ltd for their achievement.
In a major achievement for India's road infrastructure industry, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) constructed 100 km bituminous concrete road in a record time of 100 hours.
The laying of Bituminous Concrete took place on the Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.
"The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway has made history by achieving a remarkable feat: the laying of Bituminous Concrete over a distance of 100 lane kilometres in an unprecedented time of 100 hours," the PIB said in a statement.
Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, extended his congratulations to the teams of Cube Highways, L&T, and Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt Ltd (GAEPL) for their achievement.
Gadkari attended the celebration ceremony virtually and said the Ghaziabad-Aligarh section of NH34, spanning 118 kilometers, plays a vital role as a transportation link between the densely populated regions of Ghaziabad and Aligarh.
He said this project traverses various towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, and Khurja.
"It serves as a critical trade route, facilitating the movement of goods and contributing to regional economic development by connecting industrial areas, agricultural regions, and educational institutions," he added.
What Is CCPR Technology?
Nitin Gadkari said that Cold Central Plant Recycling (CCPR) technology has been implemented in the project.
He said this innovative green technology involves utilizing 90% of the milled material, which amounts to nearly 20 lakh square meters of road surface.
He said consequently, the consumption of virgin materials has been reduced to a mere 10%.
"By adopting this approach, we have significantly reduced fuel consumption and the associated greenhouse gas emissions, thereby making a substantial contribution to lowering our carbon footprint," he said.