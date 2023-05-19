Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway Creates History; 100 Km Of Bituminous Concrete Laid In 100 Hours

In a major achievement for India's road infrastructure industry, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) constructed 100 km bituminous concrete road in a record time of 100 hours.

The laying of Bituminous Concrete took place on the Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway has made history by achieving a remarkable feat: the laying of Bituminous Concrete over a distance of 100 lane kilometres in an unprecedented time of 100 hours," the PIB said in a statement.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, extended his congratulations to the teams of Cube Highways, L&T, and Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt Ltd (GAEPL) for their achievement.