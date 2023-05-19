Gaganyaan Mission: Launch Date, Cost, Timeline, And Other Details

ISRO's Gaganyaan will be launched at the end of 2023 or in 2024, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

The Union Minister said that India plans to launch an unmanned mission and send a female robot in the first and second missions, respectively, preceding the Gaganyaan human space-flight programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Gaganyaan mission in his Independence Day address in 2018. Here's all you need to know: