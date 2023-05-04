Food Street Project: Government To Develop 100 Healthy and Hygienic Food Streets in India

NHM (National Health Mission) which falls under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will help with Rs 1 crore per food street.

Initially, as a pilot project, NHM will guide 100 of these food streets at multiple locations in the country. NHM will further enroute these in the ratio of 90:10 or 60:40 under the norm that all these food streets will follow and function as per FSSAI guidelines.