Food Street Project: Government To Develop 100 Healthy and Hygienic Food Streets in India
Rapid urbanization has triggered the scope for street food hubs. Government crafted a way to prioritize food hygiene and safety.
The Health Ministry and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in association with the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya examined the Food Street Project on May 4. This project includes the development of 100 hygienic and healthy food streets across India.
What Financial Assistance Would Be Provided?
The ministry and NHM will offer financial assistance for the following activities:
Toilet facilities
Safe drinking water
Tiled flooring in common areas
Hand washing
Dustbin provisions
Appropriate solid and liquid waste disposal
Common storage space
Billboard usage
Façade preparation and signage of permanent nature
Customized carts for specific food types
Lighting
Branding
What Is the Aim of 'Food Street Project'?
The fundamental goal of this project is to encourage healthy and safe healthy food practices among community members and food businesses. This will eventually curtail the ratio of foodborne illnesses and improve the health standards in the country.
How Will the Ministry Make It Possible?
NHM (National Health Mission) which falls under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will help with Rs 1 crore per food street.
Initially, as a pilot project, NHM will guide 100 of these food streets at multiple locations in the country. NHM will further enroute these in the ratio of 90:10 or 60:40 under the norm that all these food streets will follow and function as per FSSAI guidelines.
What Kind of Technical Assistance Will Be Offered?
Technical assistance includes designing food streets, providing training under HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points), and preparation of SOP.
Street food plays a crucial role in the Indian food culture, and it is time to shape and sustain the Indian food economy. This is not a major concern for affordable tasty food for Indians but to encourage the country’s economic growth.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has therefore crafted effective initiatives to enhance the food safety and hygiene standards protocols for food street hubs. These initiatives comprise independent third-party audits, professional training for food handlers, and affiliated certification under Clean Street Food Hub.