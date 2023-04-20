First Hybrid Solar Eclipse Of 2023 On April 20: Know Time, How To Watch And More

The first solar eclipse of 2023 will be a hybrid solar eclipse, which means the Moon will entirely block the Sun's light. Partial and total solar eclipses are substantially different from hybrid solar eclipses. The Sun cannot be seen in any way during this solar eclipse, and there is no ring light around it either. In this solar eclipse, the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth and completely covers the Sun, due to which the Earth becomes dark and the shadow of the Moon falls on the Earth.