First Hybrid Solar Eclipse Of 2023 On April 20: Know Time, How To Watch And More
A hybrid solar eclipse occurs when the sun briefly forms a ring around the moon.
A rare solar eclipse took place on April 20, which was the first of the four eclipses to be witnessed in 2023. It's crucial to remember that this eclipse was a Hybrid Solar Eclipse. An Annular Solar Eclipse and a Total Solar Eclipse are combined to form a Hybrid Solar Eclipse. A hybrid solar eclipse occurs when the sun briefly forms a ring around the moon.
Solar Eclipse 2023: Date, Place and Time
This solar eclipse began at 7:04 am on Thursday and will last until 12:29 pm in the afternoon. The places from where this solar eclipse can be seen will include Australia, some parts of the Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean and some countries of South-East Asia.
How To Watch Total Solar Eclipse Live
YouTube handle of Nasa is showing the live streaming of the solar eclipse, which has been visible so far in Australia. Take a look below.
First Solar Eclipse Of The Year 2023
The first solar eclipse of 2023 will be a hybrid solar eclipse, which means the Moon will entirely block the Sun's light. Partial and total solar eclipses are substantially different from hybrid solar eclipses. The Sun cannot be seen in any way during this solar eclipse, and there is no ring light around it either. In this solar eclipse, the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth and completely covers the Sun, due to which the Earth becomes dark and the shadow of the Moon falls on the Earth.
Safety Measures To Take While Watch Solar Eclipse
Watching a solar eclipse can be a fascinating experience, but it's important to take safety measures to protect your eyes and health. Here are some easy ways to do so:
Use approved solar eclipse glasses: These are special glasses that are designed to block out harmful rays of the sun, allowing you to safely view the eclipse. Do not use regular sunglasses or homemade filters, as they are not safe for eclipse viewing.
Do not look directly at the sun: Even a brief glance at the sun during an eclipse can cause permanent eye damage or blindness. Always use proper safety measures.
Avoid watching the eclipse through cameras or smartphones: The intense light of the sun can damage the sensors and lenses of cameras and smartphones, as well as the eyes of the person using them. If you want to capture the eclipse, use a solar filter or specialized eclipse photography equipment.
Use a pinhole projector: If you don't have access to solar eclipse glasses, you can make a pinhole projector with a piece of cardboard or paper. Poke a small hole in the center of one of the sheets, and hold it up to the sun while standing with your back to the sun. The image of the eclipse will be projected onto the second sheet of paper.
Use a telescope or binoculars with a solar filter: If you plan to use a telescope or binoculars to view the eclipse, make sure you have a solar filter that fits securely over the front lens. Never look at the sun through a telescope or binoculars without a solar filter.
Remember to enjoy the eclipse safely and to follow the above measures to protect yourself from any potential harm.