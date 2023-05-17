ESIC Adds 17.31 Lakh New Workers In March 2023; 19,000 New Establishments Registered

The Employees‘ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 17.31 lakh new employees in the month of March 2023, as per the provisional payroll data released by the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

Around 19,000 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation in the month of March 2023, a PIB release stated.

"The data also reveals that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation as out of the total 17.31 lakh employees added during the month, employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of new registrations, as 8.26 lakh employees amounting to 48% of the total employees added in the month belong to this age group," the release said.

In addition, 3.36 lakh female members have also been enrolled according to the gender-wise analysis of payroll data in March 2023.

A total 41 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of March 2023.