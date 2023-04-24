Elon Musk Congratulates ISRO For Successful PSLV-C55 Launch In Sriharikota
PSLV- C55/TeLEOS-2 mission was accomplished successfully, wrote ISRO after the launch of PSLV-C55
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, congratulated ISRO (The Indian Space Research Organisation) for successfully launching the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C55 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Saturday. Musk took twitter to say "Congratulations!".
The PSLV-C55 mission is the space agency's third major launch of the year and marks the 57th flight for the reliable and cost-effective 228-ton PSLV rocket. The rocket lifted off and entered a low inclination orbit in the eastward direction.
The two satellites on board were developed for the Singaporean government and weighed a combined 757 kilograms. The primary payload, TeLEOS-2, is a Synthetic Aperture Radar 7(SAR) that provides all-weather, day and night coverage with 1-meter full-polarimetric resolution imaging.
The mission also included the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM), a repurposed fourth stage of the rocket developed by ISRO as an experimental platform for conducting tests with payloads that cannot be separated.
ISRO's successful launch of the PSLV-C55 mission demonstrates the agency's continued commitment to advancing space technology and exploration. With the reliable and cost-effective PSLV rocket, ISRO has established itself as a major player in the global satellite launch market.