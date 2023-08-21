Dwarka Expressway: Nitin Gadkari Shares Update On Completion Date Of 'Marvel Of Engineering'

Dwarka Expressway: Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video of India’s first eight-lane elevated expressway.

Sharing the video that shows the remarkable construction of the Dwarka Expressway, Gadkari called it "A state-of-the-Art Journey into the Future."

He spoke about how people from Delhi will enjoy the experience while travelling on this expressway which will connect Delhi and Haryana.

He also mentioned that the Dwarka Expressway will soon be operational in the next 3-4 months. So one can expect it to open by the end of 2023.

As per the information shared in the video, the Dwarka Expressway is a four-package highway with a lane-wide length of 563 km. It is designed as an access-controlled expressway, connecting Mahiparlpur (Shiv Murti) in Delhi to Kherki Dhaula toll plaza via Gurugram in Haryana.

It is also the first time in India that around 1,200 trees were retransplanted during the construction of this expressway. This expressway will also be the first which will see a 3.6 km long and 8-lane wide urban tunnel.

This project will have an 8-lane grid-operated expressway with a 3-lane service road on either side of it. The road network of this project has 4 levels which consist of a tunnel, underpasses, an at-grade road, an elevated flyover plus a dual flyover (a flyover above another flyover).

The construction of this project also saw a usage of around 2 lakh metric tonnes of steel which is 30 times more than the steel used in the construction of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The project also saw an usage of 20 lakh cubic meters of cement concrete which is 6 times more than the cement used in the construction of Burj Khalifa in Dubai, as per the information shared in the video.

Once completed, the Dwarka Expressway will reduce the travel time from Dwarka to Manesar to 15 minutes, Manesar To IGI Airport to 20 minutes, Dwarka to Singhu border to 25 minutes and Manesar to Singhu border to 45 minutes.

The project will also strengthen the connectivity of the International Convention Centre in Dwarka, Sector 25. This expressway will also open up an additional option to travel to Indira Gandhi International Airport.