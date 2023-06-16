Delhi Rain: National Capital Receives Light Showers After Scorching Heatwaves
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day in Delhi.
After weeks of scorching heat waves, Delhi received light rains on June 16. As per IMD over the next three days, the temperature is set to fall in the National Capital.
However the weather department has reported that the maximum temperature will continue to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.
The weather department predicts that the weather activity will last until June 20. The day temperature in the city will be around 37.7 degrees Celsius, one degree below average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.9 degrees Celsius.
Thunderstorms Predictions By IMD
Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds 30-40 Km/h would occur over during next 2 hours at:
Vivek Vihar
Red fort
Preet Vihar
Rajeev chauk
ITO
India Gate
Akshardham
Palam
Safdarjung
Lodi Road
Nehru Stadium
IGI Airport
Vasant Vihar
R K Puram
Defence Colony
Lajpat Nagar
Vasant Kunj
Hauzkhas
Malviya Nagar
Kalkaji
Mahrauli
Chhattarpur Ayanagar
Ghaziabad
Indirapuram
Noida
Dadri
Gurugram
Manesar
Jahangirabad
Anupshahar
Shikarpur
Aligarh
Iglas (U.P.)
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi:
Civil Lines
Kashmiri Gate
Patel Nagar
Red fort
President House
Rajeev chauk
ITO
Delhi Cantt
India Gate
Safdarjung
Lodi Road
NCR - Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram
Manesar)
Sohana
Rewari (Haryana)
Garhmukteshwar
Hapur
Gulaoti
Siyana
Sikandrabad
Bulandshahar
Atrauli
Khair
Aligarh
Iglas
Raya (U.P.)
Bhiwari (Rajasthan)
Light-intensity rain/drizzle would occur over Jind, Gohana, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, and Bhiwani (Haryana) during next 2 hours.
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi ( Vivek Vihar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, Rajeev chauk, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, pic.twitter.com/WjKpNV7pqI— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 16, 2023