Delhi Rain: National Capital Receives Light Showers After Scorching Heatwaves

After weeks of scorching heat waves, Delhi received light rains on June 16. As per IMD over the next three days, the temperature is set to fall in the National Capital.

However the weather department has reported that the maximum temperature will continue to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

The weather department predicts that the weather activity will last until June 20. The day temperature in the city will be around 37.7 degrees Celsius, one degree below average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.9 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day in Delhi.