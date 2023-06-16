BQPrimeNationDelhi Rain: National Capital Receives Light Showers After Scorching Heatwaves
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Rain: National Capital Receives Light Showers After Scorching Heatwaves

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day in Delhi.

16 Jun 2023, 4:50 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photo: IANS</p></div>
Photo: IANS

After weeks of scorching heat waves, Delhi received light rains on June 16. As per IMD over the next three days, the temperature is set to fall in the National Capital.

However the weather department has reported that the maximum temperature will continue to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

The weather department predicts that the weather activity will last until June 20. The day temperature in the city will be around 37.7 degrees Celsius, one degree below average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.9 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day in Delhi.

Thunderstorms Predictions By IMD 

Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds 30-40 Km/h would occur over during next 2 hours at:

  • Vivek Vihar

  • Red fort

  • Preet Vihar

  • Rajeev chauk

  • ITO

  • India Gate

  • Akshardham

  • Palam

  • Safdarjung

  • Lodi Road

  • Nehru Stadium

  • IGI Airport

  • Vasant Vihar

  • R K Puram

  • Defence Colony

  • Lajpat Nagar

  • Vasant Kunj

  • Hauzkhas

  • Malviya Nagar

  • Kalkaji

  • Mahrauli

  • Chhattarpur Ayanagar

  • Ghaziabad

  • Indirapuram

  • Noida

  • Dadri

  • Gurugram

  • Manesar

  • Jahangirabad

  • Anupshahar

  • Shikarpur

  • Aligarh

  • Iglas (U.P.)

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi:

  • Civil Lines

  • Kashmiri Gate

  • Patel Nagar

  • Red fort

  • President House

  • Rajeev chauk

  • ITO

  • Delhi Cantt

  • India Gate

  • Safdarjung

  • Lodi Road

  • NCR - Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram

  • Manesar)

  • Sohana

  • Rewari (Haryana)

  • Garhmukteshwar

  • Hapur

  • Gulaoti

  • Siyana

  • Sikandrabad

  • Bulandshahar

  • Atrauli

  • Khair

  • Aligarh

  • Iglas

  • Raya (U.P.)

  • Bhiwari (Rajasthan)

Light-intensity rain/drizzle would occur over Jind, Gohana, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, and Bhiwani (Haryana) during next 2 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT