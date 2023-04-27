Delhi Metro Yellow Line Update: Services Restored To Normal After Brief Delay
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the services have been delayed between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.
On Thursday morning, commuters travelling on the Delhi Metro Yellow Line faced inconvenience as train services were affected due to a delay. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed the news in a tweet and announced that the services were delayed between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. While there was no information provided about the reason behind the delay, the DMRC assured that normal services were operational on all other lines.
By 7:43 AM DMRC tweeted “Yellow Line Update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines"
The delay on the Delhi Metro Yellow Line caused inconvenience to a large number of commuters who were heading to work or other destinations.
Here are some reactions where commuters complained about the rush at stations
This commuter shared a picture of current situation at INA station
Another user shared an image showing the impact of the delay
This user shared a short video taken at Hauzkhas metro station highlighting the rush hour gathering due to delay
When Did The Delhi Metro Yellow Line Services Resume?
At 9:06 AM, within an hour of the delay - DMRC released a statement confirming that the problem has been resolved and the services are running smoothly between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.
“Normal services have resumed.” DMRC tweeted
The cause of the delay was not provided by DMRC, but it's a relief for the commuters who were inconvenienced this morning.