Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Booking Begins: Check Route, Stoppages, Timings, Fare & More
PM Narendra Modi had virtually inaugurated the Delhi Dehradun Vande Bharat Express today on May 25.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Uttarakhand’s first-ever Vande Bharat Express train on May 25, via video-conferencing. This new Vande Bharat express will connect Dehradun city in Uttarakhand and Anand Vihar Junction in New Delhi.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flags off the inaugural run of Uttarakhand's first semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train connecting Dehradun with New Delhi in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/896YzX4jZu— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023
Earlier in the week, PM Narendra Modi had announced on Twitter that he will be virtually inaugurating this Express train between Delhi-Dehradun.
Uttarakhandâs connectivity is all set to get a big boost. At 11 AM today, I will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun. Making the occasion even more special is the feat of 100% electrification of Uttarakhandâs rail tracks. Do join the programme.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2023
Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Update
As per the information on IRCTC website, the booking for Delhi-Vande Bharat Express has begun. The inaugural journey of the train will begin from May 29 onwards. The train will run on all days except on Wednesdays. You can log into the IRCTC app or website and book your tickets on the new Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express.
Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Train Number
Train Numbers: 22457 and 22458
Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Stoppages
The Vande Bharat Express will have the following stoppages during its journey towards Dehradun
Anand Vihar TRM, Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Haridwar Jn, and Dehradun
The Vande Bharat Express will have the following stoppages during its journey towards Delhi
Dehradun Haridwar Jn, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut City, Anand Vihar TRM,
Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Train Timings
As per the IRCTC schedule, this Vande Bharat train will depart at 17:50 from Anand Vihar TRM, and reach Dehradun station at 22:35. During the return journey, the train starts at 7:00 from Dehradun station and reaches Anand Vihar TRM at 11:45
Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Ticket Prices
The fare for an AC chair from Dehradun to Delhi will be Rs 900 (inclusive of Rs 142 catering charges), while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 1,695 (inclusive of Rs 175 catering charges)
The fare for an AC chair from Delhi to Dehradun will be Rs 1,065 (inclusive of Rs 308 catering charges), while an executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 1,890 (inclusive of Rs 369 catering charges)
Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Time Table
Train number 22457 from Delhi to Dehradun Route
Train number 22458 from Dehradun to Delhi Route
About Vande Bharat Express
This year, the Indian Railways introduced six Vande Bharat Express trains to different routes such as Coimbatore to Chennai, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod, Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Howrah-Puri.