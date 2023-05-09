Cyclone Mocha Update: IMD Says 'Cyclonic Storm By May 10, Headed Towards Bangladesh-Myanmar Coasts'
According to the IMD, Cyclone Mocha is likely to intensify into a depression on May 9 and turn into a cyclone on May 10
Latest Updates On Cyclone Mocha From IMD
IMD (India Meteorological Department) has released the latest update on Cyclone Mocha highlighting its intensification and movement.
As per latest update by IMD, a low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become 'Well Marked Low Pressure Area' over the same region at 5:30 AM on May 9. It is very likely to intensify into a depression by today evening over the same region and into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of East Central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea on May 10. It is likely to move initially N-northwestwards till the morning of May 12. Thereafter, it will recurve gradually and move N-northeastwards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.
Meteorological conditions will result in light to moderate precipitation in many regions, with occasional heavy rainfall in the Nicobar Islands on Monday. Rainfall is expected from May 9 to 11 in many areas, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Probability of Cyclogenesis During Cyclone Mocha
Latest satellite imagery also indicates a low level circulation center over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea. As per the latest update, Cyclogenesis (formation of depression) is likely to strengthen over the next 4-5 days
Probability of Cyclogenesis
Next 24 Hours: Low
Next 24-48 Hours: High
Next 48-72 Hours: High
Next 72-96 Hours: High
Next 96-120 Hours: High
Rainfall Prediction By IMD In These States
There is a convection over the South Bay of Bengal and the Nicobar Islands ranging from moderate to intense.
There is moderate to intense convection occurring over South Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
There is moderate convection present over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and South Chattisgarh, which may result in light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
