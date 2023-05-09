Cyclone Mocha Update: IMD Says 'Cyclonic Storm By May 10, Headed Towards Bangladesh-Myanmar Coasts'

IMD (India Meteorological Department) has released the latest update on Cyclone Mocha highlighting its intensification and movement.

As per latest update by IMD, a low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become 'Well Marked Low Pressure Area' over the same region at 5:30 AM on May 9. It is very likely to intensify into a depression by today evening over the same region and into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of East Central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea on May 10. It is likely to move initially N-northwestwards till the morning of May 12. Thereafter, it will recurve gradually and move N-northeastwards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.

Meteorological conditions will result in light to moderate precipitation in many regions, with occasional heavy rainfall in the Nicobar Islands on Monday. Rainfall is expected from May 9 to 11 in many areas, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.