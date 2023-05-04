Cyclone Mocha Update: IMD Says 'At Present Cyclonic Storm Is Not Expected To Make Landfall'
A cyclonic circulation is expected to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal by May 6
According to the IMD weather department, a cyclonic circulation is expected to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal by May 6, which may develop into a low-pressure area by the next day and could potentially become a depression on May 8.
According to the Director General of IMD, it is probable that the cyclone will not make landfall but has emphasised that this information is shared for the general public to be watchful.
Numerical models predict a cyclonic storm forming around May 9, but its movement and intensification depend on the low-pressure area forming on May 7. There is no forecast yet regarding landfall over India. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea on May 7. The IMD is monitoring the low-pressure area, which may become a depression over the Bay of Bengal on May 8.
Cyclone Mocha - How Do Cyclones Get Their Name?
Upon its intensification into a Cyclonic Storm, the upcoming cyclone will be named Mocha. The name, suggested by Yemen, has its origins in the Yemeni city of Mocha, known for its coffee trade and after which the famous Mocha coffee is named.
According to the World Meteorological Organization's decree, cyclones are named to prevent confusion when multiple systems operate in one location.
Globally, six regional specialized meteorological centers (RSMCs) and five regional Tropical Storm Warning Centres (TCWCs) are authorized to issue tropical cyclone advisories and names.
There are 169 cyclone names available for use, with each of the countries providing 13 titles. The names are organized into 13 lists, with each list containing at least one name from every country.
So far, 12 names from the list which are as follows (as per the list published by IMD in April 2020):
Nisarga, Gati, Nivar, Burevi, Tauktae, Yaas, Gulab, Shaheen, Jawad, Asani, Sitrang and Mandous — have already been used, with ‘Mocha’ set to be the next in line.