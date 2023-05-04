Cyclone Mocha Update: IMD Says 'At Present Cyclonic Storm Is Not Expected To Make Landfall'

Upon its intensification into a Cyclonic Storm, the upcoming cyclone will be named Mocha. The name, suggested by Yemen, has its origins in the Yemeni city of Mocha, known for its coffee trade and after which the famous Mocha coffee is named.

According to the World Meteorological Organization's decree, cyclones are named to prevent confusion when multiple systems operate in one location.

Globally, six regional specialized meteorological centers (RSMCs) and five regional Tropical Storm Warning Centres (TCWCs) are authorized to issue tropical cyclone advisories and names.

There are 169 cyclone names available for use, with each of the countries providing 13 titles. The names are organized into 13 lists, with each list containing at least one name from every country.

So far, 12 names from the list which are as follows (as per the list published by IMD in April 2020):

Nisarga, Gati, Nivar, Burevi, Tauktae, Yaas, Gulab, Shaheen, Jawad, Asani, Sitrang and Mandous — have already been used, with ‘Mocha’ set to be the next in line.