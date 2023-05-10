Cyclone Mocha To Intensify Into 'Severe To Very Severe' Cyclonic Storm By May 11 Midnight Over Bay Of Bengal
IMD has predicted a severe to very severe cyclonic storm by May 11 midnight.
The India Meteorological Department stated in its bulletin on May 10 that a depression over the southeast bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 05 Kmph during the past 6 hours and has intensified into a deep depression.
It is predicted to move northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards, gradually gaining strength into a cyclonic storm around 1200 UTC today.
Depression intensified into a Deep Depression, lay centered near latitude 8.5 deg north 89.0 deg East at 0530 hours IST of today. To intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm around evening of today .For more info visit https://t.co/5qQg03qHqb pic.twitter.com/u26Uh6Cokp— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 10, 2023
Based on the forecasts, the cyclone is expected to move in a North-Northwest direction on May 11 and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the southeast and nearby central bay of Bengal. It is likely to weaken slightly on May 13 before making landfall between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar on May 14, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 Kmph and gusts up to 130 Kmph.
Cyclone Mocha Forecast Track And Intensity
Weather Warnings By IMD In These States:
Heavy to very rainfall at isolated places in Andaman & Nicobar Islands is likely till May 11 and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands is likely on May 12. Squally wind speeds reaching 45-55 Kmph gusting to 65 Kmph are prevailing and becoming 50-60 Kmph gusting to 70 Kmph from May 10 forenoon till May 11.
Heavy rainfall in Tripura & Mizoram on May 13 and Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 14.
Rainfall at many places with Heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 14 in Nagaland, Manipur, East Arunachal Pradesh & South Assam.