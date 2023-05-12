Cyclone 'Mocha' Intensifies Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, NDRF Deploys 8 Teams In Bengal

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 8 teams and 200 rescuers in West Bengal's Digha after warnings about cyclone 'Mocha' of intensifying into a severe storm, news agency ANI reported.

"The Cyclonic storm is likely to recurve and on the 12th of May evening, it will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal. On 13th May it will take peak intensity. The system is under continuous surveillance," said IMD senior scientist Sanjeev Dwivedi while speaking to ANI.

'Mocha' is likely to make landfall between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Sittwe in Myanmar. The cyclone has been named by Yemen and is pronounced as ‘Mokha’.