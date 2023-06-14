Cyclone Biparjoy Impact In Mumbai & Maharashtra: Rainfall & High Tide Alert By IMD
The IMD has informed about the possibility of high waves and rainfall in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.
As per the latest bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it has issued a red message stating a cyclone warning for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts and will cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15 June as VSCS (Very Severe Cyclonic Storm). IMD in its regional daily weather report has also reported a possibility of high waves and rainfall in Maharashtra.
Weather Forecast for Mumbai city and neighborhood regions for next 48 hours
For the next 24 hours, a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate spells of rain in expected in Mumbai city and suburbs. Occasional strong winds reaching 35-45 kmph are also very likely. Maximum & minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 35 degree celcius & 27 degree celcius respectively.
For next 48 hours, partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate spells of rain in expected in Mumbai city and suburbs. Occasional strong winds reaching 35-45 kmph very also very likely. Maximum & minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 34 degree celcius & 27 degree celcius respectively.
Here Is How Cyclone Biparjoy Will Affect Maharashtra
There is a high probability of isolated light rain and thundershowers occurring in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada districts on June 14, 2023.
There is a likelihood of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places in the districts of Konkan-Goa on June 15. Isolated places in the districts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada may experience light rain or thundershowers.
On June 16, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in some areas of Konkan-Goa district. There may also be light rain or thundershower in isolated areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada districts.
There is a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in certain areas of Konkan-Goa and isolated areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on June 17.
On June 17, thunderstorm with lightning, light to moderate rain, and gusty wind speeds of 30-40 kmph is expected to occur at isolated locations in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra (Solapur).
Warning for North Maharashtra coast
There is a possibility of squally wind speed reaching 40-45 mph gusting to 55 kmph along and off the North Maharashtra coast from June 13 to June 14. It is advised that fishermen avoid venturing along and off the North Maharashtra coast during the mentioned dates.
Warning For South Maharashtra–Goa Coast
Strong winds with speeds of 40-45 kmph and gusts up to 55 kmph are expected along and off the South Maharashtra-Goa coast from June 13 to 15. It is advised that fishermen avoid venturing along and off the South Maharashtra-Goa coast during this period.
