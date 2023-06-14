Cyclone Biparjoy Impact In Mumbai & Maharashtra: Rainfall & High Tide Alert By IMD

For the next 24 hours, a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate spells of rain in expected in Mumbai city and suburbs. Occasional strong winds reaching 35-45 kmph are also very likely. Maximum & minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 35 degree celcius & 27 degree celcius respectively.

For next 48 hours, partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate spells of rain in expected in Mumbai city and suburbs. Occasional strong winds reaching 35-45 kmph very also very likely. Maximum & minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 34 degree celcius & 27 degree celcius respectively.