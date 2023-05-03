Cyclone Alert! Cyclonic Circulation Likely Over Bay Of Bengal Around May 6
The India Meteorological Department has warned of a possible cyclone alert in the coming days.
The IMD forecast suggests the potential for a cyclone to form in the southeast Bay Of Bengal around May 6, 2023. The West Bengal coast may be impacted, but it is uncertain at this time. Currently, IMD has predicted a low-pressure area, but there is a possibility it could develop into a severe cyclone in the second week of May.
There is a possibility that because of a cyclonic circulation developing over the southeast bay of Bengal on May 6, 2023 low pressure area may form in the same region within 48 hours. There can be scattered broken low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convention over west-central and southern Bengal.
What Is Cyclogenesis?
Cyclogenesis is the formation or reinforcement of cyclonic circulation in the atmosphere, characterized by low-pressure areas. It encompasses a minimum of three distinct processes that lead to the creation of cyclones, ranging in size from microscale to synoptic scale.
How Government Of Odisha Is Preparing For The Cyclone?
Post the announcement by IMD, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik called for a high-level on the natural disaster preparedness. The official Twitter handle of the Office of the Chief Minister, Odisha tweeted regarding this update
“A high-level meeting on natural disaster preparedness has been held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri @Naveen_Odisha . He has strongly instructed the administration to be prepared in advance as there is a possibility of natural calamities during the summer season.”
CM Naveen Patnaik suggested that all departments, NDRF, ODRAF and fire services should be on alert and evacuate people from vulnerable areas to storm shelters. He said to keep all the necessary equipment ready and to make advance plans for recovery and rehabilitation program after the storm.
The Chief Minister also asked the Chief Secretary to regularly review the cyclone situation with emphasis on the mantra 'Every Life Values'. In addition, he directed the Special Relief Commissioner to closely monitor the situation and work in coordination with all departments.