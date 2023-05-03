Cyclone Alert! Cyclonic Circulation Likely Over Bay Of Bengal Around May 6

Post the announcement by IMD, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik called for a high-level on the natural disaster preparedness. The official Twitter handle of the Office of the Chief Minister, Odisha tweeted regarding this update

“A high-level meeting on natural disaster preparedness has been held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri @Naveen_Odisha . He has strongly instructed the administration to be prepared in advance as there is a possibility of natural calamities during the summer season.”