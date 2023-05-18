CUET UG 2023 Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download It

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023.

The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 21 May to May 31, with June 1 to 7 as the reserve dates.

"In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large, so the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination will be extended to 01 and 02 June 2023 as well as 05 and 06 June 2023. Moreover, buffer days of 07 and 08 June 2023 are also being kept as reserve days," as per the official notification.

According to NTA, the admit cards are usually released three days prior to the exams.