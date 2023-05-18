CUET UG 2023 Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download It
The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 21 May to May 31, with June 1 to 7 as the reserve dates.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023.
"In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large, so the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination will be extended to 01 and 02 June 2023 as well as 05 and 06 June 2023. Moreover, buffer days of 07 and 08 June 2023 are also being kept as reserve days," as per the official notification.
According to NTA, the admit cards are usually released three days prior to the exams.
How To Download CUET (UG) 2023 Admit Card?
Step 1: Visit the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the CUET UG Admit Card link on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill in the required details and select the submit option.
Step 4: Check all details on the Admit Card and download it.
CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Mode) thoughout India and 24 cities outside India.
The registration was opened from 09 February to 12 March 2023, which was extended up to 30 March 2023 on the request of the candidates.
The Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2023 is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE).