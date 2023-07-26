CSIR UGC NET June 2023 Results Declared: How To Check Scorecard at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The results for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET) June 2023 session have been officially released.

Out of the 2,74,027 registered students, 1,99,890 appeared for the exam held on June 6, 7, and 8 across 544 exam centers in 425 cities across the nation.

Aspirants can now access their scores on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in