CSIR UGC NET June 2023 Results Declared: How To Check Scorecard at csirnet.nta.nic.in
NTA has released CSIR UGC NET June 2023 results for 1,99,890 candidates
The results for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET) June 2023 session have been officially released.
Out of the 2,74,027 registered students, 1,99,890 appeared for the exam held on June 6, 7, and 8 across 544 exam centers in 425 cities across the nation.
Aspirants can now access their scores on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in
How to Check CSIR NET Result 2023
Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the result link provided on the homepage.
Enter your application number and date of birth in the login credentials.
Submit the details to view your NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2023.
Download and save the result for future reference.
The notice released on the official website also states that no Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates in hard copy by post or through e-mail. The certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued by NTA after the declaration of the final result by CSIR
The provisional answer keys for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 preliminary examination were released on June 14, and candidates were given until June 16 to submit thier challenges.
Following a thorough review by subject experts of the complaints submitted by applicants, the final answer key was published on July 17.