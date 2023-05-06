Confirmed: Goa Board 12th Result 2023 To Be Declared Today At 4:30 PM; Steps To Check HSSC Results
Results will be declared on the official website https://www.gbshse.in/
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Saturday will declare the GBSHSE HSSC result 2023 on the official website https://www.gbshse.in/. Candidates can also check their GBSHSE 12th Science, Arts, and Commerce results on results.gbshsegoa.net.
Goa Board had released a press note to confirm the date and time of the results declaration.
Goa Board 12th Result 2023: Date and Time
The result of the HSSC public examination held in March 2023 will be declared on May 6 at 4:30 PM.
The consolidated result sheets will be available for downloading on May 8 from 9 AM onwards.
Goa Board 12th Result 2023: Exam Date and Time
The Goa Board 12th exam were conducted in two terminal system. The Term 1 system was conducted between November 10 to November 25. Term 2 exam date was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2023. The exam was conducted at 20 examination centres across the state.
How to Check Goa HSSC Board Result
To access the result, here are a few simple steps:
Visit the GBSHSE Official website https://www.gbshse.in/
You will see a Goa HSSC Result Link
Enter your Class 12 Roll Number in the link provided
Check your result and download the Goa Board 12th Result 2023 for further reference
Check Goa Board 12th Result via SMS
Students can check their Goa Board 12th Result 2023 via SMS also. Follow these steps below to check the Goa Board HSSC Result 2023
Open the Message app on your phone
Type GOA12<Space>SEAT NUMBER
Send it to 56263/58888/5676750/ 54242
Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Re-evaluation
If students are not satisfied with their GBSHSE 12th results, they can get it rechecked for any errors. The Goa Board 12th Re-evaluation process will be available on the official website - gbshse.in
About Goa Board (GBSHSE)
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is the main state board of education in Goa. It was constituted on May 27, 1975 by the Goa Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act 1975. GBSHSE conducts the Goa SSC which is Class 10 and HSSC which is Class 12 Examination.
Last year (2022) the pass percentage was 92.66%.