Who Is Ravneet Kaur - The New Chairperson Of The Competition Commission Of India

The government has appointed senior IAS Officer Ravneet Kaur as the chairperson of the Competition Commission of India.

The appointment of Ravneet Kaur, a 1988 Punjab cadre IAS officer, will be for a period of five years from the date of assuming charge or till the date of attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, as per the order dated May 15, PTI reported.

As per media reports, she will be the first woman and non-secretary bureaucrat to be appointed as a CCI Chairperson.

In October 2022, Ashok Kumar Gupta stepped down from this position, and CCI Member Sangeeta Verma filled in the position as an acting Chairperson last October.