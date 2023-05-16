Who Is Ravneet Kaur - The New Chairperson Of The Competition Commission Of India
Ravneet Kaur has held various government posts in her career which spans over a couple of decades.
The government has appointed senior IAS Officer Ravneet Kaur as the chairperson of the Competition Commission of India.
The appointment of Ravneet Kaur, a 1988 Punjab cadre IAS officer, will be for a period of five years from the date of assuming charge or till the date of attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, as per the order dated May 15, PTI reported.
As per media reports, she will be the first woman and non-secretary bureaucrat to be appointed as a CCI Chairperson.
In October 2022, Ashok Kumar Gupta stepped down from this position, and CCI Member Sangeeta Verma filled in the position as an acting Chairperson last October.
Who Is Ravneet Kaur?
Ravneet Kaur, who has been appointed as the new CCI Chairperson, is a 1988 Punjab cadre IAS officer.
In 2019, she was named as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Punjab government. She was in charge of the Additional Chief Secretary & Financial Commissioner at the Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management.
From 2017-19, Ravneet Kaur was the CMD (Chairperson and Managing Director) of India Tourism Development Corporation
From 2015-17, Ravneet Kaur served as Joint Secretary Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion for Government of India
Previous to this she worked for the Punjab Government as Principal Secretary of Cabinet, Coordination and Parliamentary Affairs.
Ravneet Kaur has a Masters Degree in Economics from Punjab University, Chandigarh.
Ravneet Kaur’s Work Experience
In 2015, she was working as the Joint Secretary Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion. During her tenure, she was entitled to manage industrial licensing for aerospace, defence, and explosive sectors along with other responsibilities.
From 2014-15, she worked for the Punjab government as the Principal Secretary of Cabinet, Coordination, and Parliamentary Affairs. She was designated as the Principal Secretary of the Punjab government from 2012-13 for 11 months.
Ravneet Kaur served as the Joint Secretary of the Department of Financial Services from 2008 to 2011. She worked as the Director of the Department of Economic Affairs from 2006 to 2008.
The chairperson of CCI will get a consolidated salary of Rs 4,50,000 per month without a house or car, as per the official order.