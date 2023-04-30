COMING SOON! Nykaa's Pink Summer Sale: Upto 50% Off

Paint the summer pink! This is Nykaa's tag line for the upcoming Pink Summer Sale.

Nykaa sent out emails to users notifying about this sale starting on May 5th at 4 PM. Nykaa has promised to bring out seasons best deals for its customers across different beauty products and brands. Apart from Nykaa's own brands, customers can expect good discounts on products from well-know brands like Plum, Lakme, Cetaphil, Maybelline New York and M.A.C.

Nykaa will be offering upto 50% off across products from established brands and these hottest offers will be revealed tomorrow on Nykaa.com