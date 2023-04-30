COMING SOON! Nykaa's Pink Summer Sale: Upto 50% Off
Paint the summer pink! This is Nykaa's tag line for the upcoming Pink Summer Sale.
Paint the summer pink! This is Nykaa's tag line for the upcoming Pink Summer Sale.
Nykaa sent out emails to users notifying about this sale starting on May 5th at 4 PM. Nykaa has promised to bring out seasons best deals for its customers across different beauty products and brands. Apart from Nykaa's own brands, customers can expect good discounts on products from well-know brands like Plum, Lakme, Cetaphil, Maybelline New York and M.A.C.
Nykaa will be offering upto 50% off across products from established brands and these hottest offers will be revealed tomorrow on Nykaa.com
When Will The Nykaa Pink Summer Sale Start - Date And Time
Nykaa Pink Summer Sale will start on 5th May at 4 PM
Customers can expect upto 50% off on range of products in the beauty segment ranging from skincare, makeup & haircare products. Nykaa will also provide range of discounts on summer essentials like sweatproof makeup, summer skincare products and fragrances.
You can look forward to discounts on luxury beauty products from brands like Kiehl's, Forest Essentials, ESTEE LAUDER and more
Nykaa Pink Summer Sale Bank Offers
As with any other sale, customer can expect more discounts by availing additional offers provided by banks and payment apps
ICICI Bank Summer Bonanza: 10% instant discount with ICICI Bank Credit Cards, users can get an additional 10 percent discount if they carry out the purchase through ICICI bank credit cards (check website for terms and conditions)
PayTm Cashback: Flat 5% cashback on minimum order value of Rs 1499 on PayTm wallet (check website for terms and conditions)
CredPay: Get up to Rs 500 assured cashback on first CRED Pay transaction (check website for terms and conditions)
Nykaa has also introduced 'Game Zone', where users can play to win exciting offers and redeem their winnings during the same. Some of the playful games in this Pink Summer sale are 'Roll The Dice' and 'Slash And Save' with which you can stand a chance to win additional offers on Summer Skin essentials and slash the prices on your favorite combos respectively. Other games which are part of the game zone are 'Spin & Win', 'Beauty Jackpot' and 'Quiz and Win'
Here are more details about these games
Nykaa Pink Summer Sale - Roll The Dice
In this game customers roll a number on the dice to win one of the following amazing offers
If you roll 1 then get extra 5% off on all orders of Neutrogena products
If you roll 2 then get extra 5% off on all orders of Olay products
If you roll 3 then get extra 10% off on Rs 599+ worth orders of Chemist At Play products
If you roll 4 then get extra 10% off on face wash orders of Minimalist products
If you roll 5 then get free Exfoliate Scrub on orders worth Rs 649+
If you roll 6 then get extra 10% off on Rs 599+ orders of Biotique Advanced Ayurveda products
Nykaa Pink Summer Sale - Slash & Save
With this game you can stand a chance to slash the price on your favourite combos. Here's how it will work
Step 1: Slide the bar to reveal the slashed price
Step 2: Add the combos to Pink Box (wishlist box)
Step 3: Products move to your shopping cart when the sale goes live
Step 4: Enjoy easy checkout during Pink Summer Sale
You can visit https://www.nykaa.com/combo-offers and find out the wide range of products listed on their site which are part of this game. Nykaa has provided products from wide variety of well known brands in the beauty segment.
Some of these products are
Lakme Eyeconic Power Pack Combo
Minimalist Face & Body Combo for Oily Skin
Mamaearth Bestseller Anti Hairfall Kit
The Derma Co. Salicylic Must Haves
Plum Skin Brightening Kit - Brightens Improves Skin
Kay Beauty - Kats Signature Eye Look
Nykaa Fashion Pink Summer Sale
Nykaa Fashion will also have its own summer sale which will start from May 5th and customers can stand a chance to get upto 80% off on their favorite fashion products