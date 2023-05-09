Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express: Updated Route, Timings, New Fare, Train Number & Schedule
Transit time of the Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru and Chennai has been reduced by 10 minutes
The Southern Railway on Monday tweeted that the transit time of the Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru and Chennai has been reduced by 10 minutes, offering a faster and more comfortable journey.
Exciting news for train travelers! The transit time of the Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru and Chennai has been reduced by 10 minutes, offering a faster and more comfortableÂ journey.#SouthernRailway #TrainServices #RailwayUpdates @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/5d4P02E890— Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) May 8, 2023
Indian Railways is working on the expansion of Vande Bharat trains in India along with the optimisation of various operational routes in the nation. This is why Indian Railways has changed the timing of the semi-high speed train operated on the Chennai-Mysuru. The distance covered by the train is around 500 km between Mysuru and Chennai Central railway station in around 6 hours and 25 minutes.
With the new changes, 10 minutes have been reduced on this route with the change in time at the railway station at Katpadi Junction. The new timing will take effect from May 15.
Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timings, Fare and Schedule
Train Number: 20607 and 20608
Will run between: 20607/Chennai Central - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express
20608/Mysuru - MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express
Schedule and Timings: Vande Bharat Express will now depart from Katpadi Junction at 7:13 AM instead of 7:21 AM on May 15, 2023. The Dn Mysuru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Katpadi railway station at 5:33 PM.
Fare: The fare for economy class or AC chair will start from Rs 921. The executive class will cost Rs 1,880.
Route:. MGR Chennai Ctrl, Katpadi Jn, KSR Bengaluru City Jn, Mysuru Jn
Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Kerala Vande Bharat Express Booking Begins: Check Route, Timetable, Fare & More
Mysuru-Chennai route was the South India's first Vande Bharat train on November 10. Vande Bharat Express is the country's fastest train designed to clock a maximum speed of 180 km per hour.