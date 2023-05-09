Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express: Updated Route, Timings, New Fare, Train Number & Schedule

Train Number: 20607 and 20608

Will run between: 20607/Chennai Central - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

20608/Mysuru - MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express

Schedule and Timings: Vande Bharat Express will now depart from Katpadi Junction at 7:13 AM instead of 7:21 AM on May 15, 2023. The Dn Mysuru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Katpadi railway station at 5:33 PM.

Fare: The fare for economy class or AC chair will start from Rs 921. The executive class will cost Rs 1,880.

Route:. MGR Chennai Ctrl, Katpadi Jn, KSR Bengaluru City Jn, Mysuru Jn