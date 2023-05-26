Cheetah Deaths In Kuno: NTCA Constitutes Committee To Monitor Cheetah Project; Details Here

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has constituted a Cheetah Project Steering Committee that will be headed by Dr. Rajesh Gopal, Secretary General, of Global Tiger Forum.

This comes after the death of three cheetah cubs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

The primary task of the committee is to review, progress, monitor and advice on the Cheetah introduction to the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department and NTCA.

The decision to form the committee was taken in a meeting with the Additional Chief Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh government which was chaired by the Director-General of Forests and Special Secretary (DGF&SS).

Following are the members of committee according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change: