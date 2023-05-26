Cheetah Deaths In Kuno: NTCA Constitutes Committee To Monitor Cheetah Project; Details Here
The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has constituted a Cheetah Project Steering Committee that will be headed by Dr. Rajesh Gopal, Secretary General, of Global Tiger Forum.
This comes after the death of three cheetah cubs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
The primary task of the committee is to review, progress, monitor and advice on the Cheetah introduction to the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department and NTCA.
The decision to form the committee was taken in a meeting with the Additional Chief Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh government which was chaired by the Director-General of Forests and Special Secretary (DGF&SS).
Following are the members of committee according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change:
Dr. Rajesh Gopal, Secretary General, Global Tiger Forum, New Delhi - Chairman
R. N. Mehrotra, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & HoFF/CWLW, Rajasthan: Member
P. R. Sinha, former Director, Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun: Member
Dr. H. S. Negi, former APCCF Wildlife: Member NTCA
Dr. P. K. Malik, former Faculty at WII: Member NTCA
G. S. Rawat, former Dean, Wildlife Institute of India/ Member WII Society, Dehradun: Member
Mittal Patel Social Worker, Founder Vicharta Samuday Samarthan Manch (VSSM), Ahmedabad: Member
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden, Madhya Pradesh – Member
Prof. Qamar Qureshi, Scientist, Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun – Member
Inspector General, NTCA, New Delhi: Member
Subhoranjan Sen, APCCF- Wildlife: Member Convener
Consulting panel of international Cheetah experts (for advice as an when required):
Prof. Adrian Tordiffe, Veterinary Wildlife Specialist, Faculty of Veterinary Science, University of Pretoria, South Africa
Dr Laurie Marker, CCF, Namibia
Dr. Andrew John Fraser, Farm Olievenbosch, South Africa.
Vincent van dan Merwe: Manager, Cheetah Metapopulation Project, The Metapopulation Initiative, South Africa
Some of the terms of reference of the Task Force are as follows:
Opening of the Cheetah habitat for eco-tourism and suggest regulations in this regard.
Suggestions on community interface and for their involvement in the project activities.
The Steering Committee shall be in-force for a period of two years and will hold at least one meeting every month, besides taking field visit as and when required.
The Committee may invite any expert for consultation, as and when required.
Panel of International Cheetah experts shall be consulted for advice or invited to India as per specific requirement.
The NTCA, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change would facilitate the working of the said committee.
The travel costs for non-official members and other incidental expenses would be borne by the NTCA as per extant rules.
Health Update Of Cheetah Cub In KNP
The health condition of the fourth and the last surviving cheetah cub is stable, PTI reported on Friday.
“The fourth cub’s condition is stable. But it is very difficult to tell about the survival of any (ailing) animal. We are trying hard…,” KNP director Uttam Sharma told PTI in response to a query.
Jwala, earlier known as Siyaya, gave birth to four cubs in the last week of March after being translocated from Namibia in September last year.
Apart from the three cheetah cubs, three of the 20 adult cheetahs translocated from African countries have died at the KNP.