Chandra Grahan 2023: Date, Time, Visibility And How To Watch Lunar Eclipse

Indians can witness the lunar eclipse on May 5, if the weather is clear. Sky gazers from India will be able to watch the entire eclipse, while regions across Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica will be able to witness at least some parts of the eclipse.

The lunar eclipse will be observed after 8.44 pm on May 5, and it can be viewed safely with the naked eye. To enhance the experience, viewers can use binoculars or a telescope.

Live streaming of the lunar eclipse will be available on various YouTube channels.