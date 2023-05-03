Chandra Grahan 2023: Date, Time, Visibility And How To Watch Lunar Eclipse
Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan will occur on May 5 and will be visible in many parts of the world including India.
The year 2023 will witness the first lunar eclipse of the year, which will be a penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5. The festival of Buddha Purnima, the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, founder of Buddhism will be celebrated on Friday as well.
In total, there will be two lunar eclipses occurring this year, one in May and the other in October.
This year, India will observe not only two lunar eclipses but also two solar eclipses. The first solar eclipse, a hybrid solar eclipse, took place on April 20. The last solar eclipse of the year, an annual solar eclipse, will occur on October 14.
Chandra Grahan 2023: Date and Time
The lunar eclipse is set to begin on May 5, the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha around 8:44 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and it will peak at 10:52 PM as per space.com. The penumbral eclipse is expected to end at 1:01 AM on May 6, 2023.
How To Watch Lunar Eclipse?
Indians can witness the lunar eclipse on May 5, if the weather is clear. Sky gazers from India will be able to watch the entire eclipse, while regions across Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica will be able to witness at least some parts of the eclipse.
The lunar eclipse will be observed after 8.44 pm on May 5, and it can be viewed safely with the naked eye. To enhance the experience, viewers can use binoculars or a telescope.
Live streaming of the lunar eclipse will be available on various YouTube channels.
FAQs About Lunar Eclipse
What is a lunar eclipse?
A lunar eclipse is a celestial phenomena that occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon.
How often do lunar eclipses occur?
Lunar eclipses occur several times per year, but they are not visible from all locations on Earth.
What are the different types of lunar eclipses?
There are three types of lunar eclipses: total lunar eclipses, partial lunar eclipses, and penumbral lunar eclipses.
What is a total lunar eclipse?
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth completely blocks the Sun's light from reaching the Moon, causing the Moon to turn a reddish-brown color.
What is a partial lunar eclipse?
A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only part of the Moon passes through the Earth's shadow.
What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?
A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the Earth's outer shadow, causing a subtle darkening of the Moon.
Is it safe to look at a lunar eclipse?
Yes, it is safe to look at a lunar eclipse with the naked eye, as opposed to a solar eclipse which requires protective eyewear.
When Is The Next Lunar Eclipse?
The next lunar eclipse is expected to occur on October 28–29, 2023, and it will be visible from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, Much of South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic, and Antarctica.