CGBSE 12th Voc Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board 12th Vocational Results To Be Declared Today
CGBSE will declare the CGBSE 12th Vocational Result 2023 on cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in
CGBSE 12th Voc Result 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the CGBSE 12th Vocational Result 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12 PM on the official website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.
The direct link to access the Chhattisgarh Board 10th result should be made live at around 12 noon. The CGBSE had confirmed the date and time for the declaration of the Chhattisgarh Board 12th result through an official notification.
Steps to Check CG Board 12th Vocational Result 2023
If you can't wait for your CGBSE 12th Voc Result 2023, follow these simple steps so that you will not have any difficulty in accessing the results.
Visit the official site of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in
Click on CGBSE 12th Voc Result 2023 link on the home page.
Enter hall ticket details and DOB and submit
Your CG Board 12th Voc Result 2023will be displayed on the screen
View your Chhattisgarh Board 12th result
Take out 2-3 hardcopies for further reference
Check CG Board 12th Vocational Result 2023 via SMS
With lakhs of students trying to access the Chhattisgarh Board 12th result, the website might not load quicky. Hence, students have an option to check their CGBSE 12 Result 2023 result through the SMS. Here's how you can access your CGBSE 12th Voc Result 2023 via SMS.
For CG Board result for Classes 12 - Type CG12<space>Roll number.
Send it to 56263.
Once sent, students will receive the CG Board 12th Voc Result 2023 via SMS.
CGBSE 12th Vocational Result 2023: Exam Date
The Chhattisgarh board exams were conducted in March 2023. The name of the exam was CG Board Class 12th Vocational and the mode was offline. The results will be announced on cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in and the mode will be online. The only credentials required to access CGBSE 12th Vocational Result 2023 is roll number of the student who had appeared for the exam.
CG Board 12th Vocational Result - Rechecking and Revaluation
Revaluation involves a more thorough assessment of a student's answer script. In this process, a different examiner evaluates the paper and assigns new marks to each answer based on a more in-depth analysis of the content. If students who had appeared for the CG Board 12th Voc Result are not satisfied with the result, they can apply for the rechecking or revaluation process. The students will be required to fill in the required form for the CGBSE 12th Voc Result and initiate rechecking process. Revaluation is typically done when a student feels that they have been awarded an unfair grade and the results for the same will be available in June.