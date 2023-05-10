CGBSE 12th Result 2023 Date And Time: Chhattisgarh Board Results To Be Declared Soon
The CGBSE confirmed the date and time of the declaration of results through an official notification
CGBSE 12th Result 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the CGBSE 12th Result 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12 PM on the official website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.
The direct link to access the Chhattisgarh Board 12th result should be made live at around 12 noon. The CGBSE had confirmed the date and time for the declaration of the Chhattisgarh Board 12th result through an official notification.
Steps to Check CGBSE 12th Result 2023
If you are waiting for your CGBSE 12th Result 2023, follow these simple steps so that you will not have any difficulty in accessing the results.
Visit the official site of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in
Click on CGBSE 12th Result 2023 link on the home page.
Enter hall ticket details and DOB and submit
Your CGBSE 12th Result 2023will be displayed on the screen
View your Chhattisgarh Board 12th result
Download 2-3 hardcopies for further reference
Check CGBSE 12th Result 2023 via SMS
With lakhs of students trying to access the Chhattisgarh Board 12th result, the website might not load quicky. Hence, students have an option to check their CGBSE 12 Result 2023 result through the SMS. Here's how you can access your CGBSE 12 Result 2023 via SMS
For CG Board result for Classes 12 - Type CG12<space>Roll number.
Send it to 56263.
Once sent, students will receive the CGBSE 12 Result 2023 via SMS.
CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Exam Date
The Chhattisgarh board exams were conducted from March 1 to 31, 2023. The name of the exam was CG Board Class 12th and the mode was offline. The results will be announced on cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in and the mode will be online. The only credentials required to access CGBSE 12th Result 2023 is roll number of the student who had appeared for the exam.
CGBSE 12th Result 2023- Rechecking and Revaluation
Rechecking involves verifying if the marks awarded to a student are correct and adding up all the marks to check if the total is accurate. If students who had appeared for the CG Board class 12 exam are not satisfied with the result, they can apply for the rechecking or revaluation process. The students will be required to fill in the required form for the CGBSE 12 result and initiate rechecking process. The new results, if there are any changes will be available in June.