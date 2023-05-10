CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Date And Time: Chhattisgarh Board Results To Be Declared Soon

CGBSE 10 Result 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the CGBSE 10th Result 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12 PM on the official website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

The direct link to access the Chhattisgarh Board 10th result should be made live at around 12 noon. The CGBSE had confirmed the date and time for the declaration of the Chhattisgarh Board 10th result through an official notification.