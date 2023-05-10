CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Date And Time: Chhattisgarh Board Results To Be Declared Soon
The CGBSE confirmed the date and time of the declaration of results through an official notification
CGBSE 10 Result 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the CGBSE 10th Result 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12 PM on the official website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.
The direct link to access the Chhattisgarh Board 10th result should be made live at around 12 noon. The CGBSE had confirmed the date and time for the declaration of the Chhattisgarh Board 10th result through an official notification.
Steps to Check CGBSE 10 Result 2023
If you are eagerly waiting for your CGBSE 10 Result 2023, follow these simple steps for easy access.
Visit the official site of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in
Click on CGBSE 10 Result 2023 link on the home page.
A new window will open. Enter hall ticket details and DOB and submit
Your CGBSE 10 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
View your Chhattisgarh Board 10th result
Download 2-3 hardcopies for further reference
Check CGBSE 10 Result 2023 via SMS
With lakhs of students trying to access the Chhattisgarh Board 10th result, the website might load slowly. Hence, students have an option to check their CGBSE 10 Result 2023 result through the SMS. Here's how you can access your CGBSE 10 Result 2023 via SMS.
For CG Board result for Classes 10 - Type CG10<space>Roll number.
Send it to 56263.
Once sent, students will receive the CGBSE 10 Result 2023 via SMS.
CGBSE 10 Result 2023: Exam Date
The Chhattisgarh board exams were conducted from March 2 to 24, 2023. The name of the exam was CG Board Class 10th and the mode was offline. The results will be announced on cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in and the mode will be online. The only credentials required to access CGBSE 10th Result 2023 is roll number of the student.
CGBSE 10 Result 2023 - Rechecking and Revaluation
Rechecking and revaluation of exam papers refer to the process of reviewing and reassessing the marks and grades awarded to a student's answer script by the examining authority. If students who had appeared for the CG Board class 10 exam are not satisfied with the result, they can apply for the rechecking or revaluation process. The students will be required to fill in the reevaluation form for the CGBSE 10 result and initiate rechecking process. The new results will be available in June.