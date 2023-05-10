CBSE Class 10th 12th Results 2023 On May 11? CBSE Confirms FAKE News
CBSE took to Twitter to #FactCheck that the circular being used across online media and social websites is fake.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a notice stating that the news that CBSE will declare Class 10 and 12 results on May 11 is fake.
The circular stated that the CBSE results will be declared tomorrow on May 11
CBSE haven't yet officially confirmed the date of the results, but going by past trends the results will be probably be declared sometime in May soon and will be made available on the official website cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2023
The CBSE will declare results for Class 10 and 12 students on the official website of the board which is results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and digilocker.gov.in. Students will then be able to check and download their board results.
Students will also be able to check their marks using roll number, admit card ID, school number and date of birth.
Steps To Check CBSE Results
Here are the steps to check CBSE 10th result or CBSE 12th result
Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
Click on the Result tab.
Click on CBSE 10th result or CBSE 12th result
A login window will be pop up on the screen.
Enter roll number, date of birth and other credentials as dispalyed on the screen
Click on submit.
Your CBSE 10th or 12th results will appear on the screen.
Download the CBSE 10th or 12th results and also take a printout for further reference.
CBSE Board in India
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is a national-level board of education in India for public and private schools. It is controlled and managed by the Union Government of India. It conducts examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students and provides academic support and guidance to affiliated schools.
The CBSE was established in 1962 with its headquarters in New Delhi. It is now one of the most popular education boards in India. The board has around 22,000 schools affiliated to it. The CBSE curriculum is designed to promote holistic development of students and prepares them for various competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET, etc.
The CBSE conducts board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students in the months of February-March every year. The results of these examinations are usually declared in May-June.