CBSE 12th Result 2023 Announced; Here's How To Check CBSE Class 12th Result
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the result for class 12th.
CBSE Results 2023: Date and Time
Website To Check Scorecard: CBSE 12th Result 2023
This are the following websites where students check their results:
1. cbseresults.nic.in
2. cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 12 Results 2023: How to check the scorecard?
You need to visit Board's official website -- https://cbseresults.nic.in/
On the homepage, click on any of the 3 links provided by the CBSE
You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.
Click on the ‘Submit’ button, and the CBSE 12th results 2023 will appear on your screen.
87.33% students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board exams have passed. According to news agency PTI, CBSE will not award first, second and third division to students and will not announce the merit list to avoid unhealthy competition.
CBSE Board Exam Results: When were the Exams conducted
The exams were conducted for CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board, from Feb, 23 to Apr 23.
The exams began on February 15 for both classes and concluded on March 21 for Class 10 and April 5 for Class 12.
Over 38 lakh students reportedly appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams.