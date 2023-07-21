CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Dates Announced; Check Details Here
CBSE Exam Controller Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj has declared the commencement dates for the 2024 Board Exams in a circular on cbse.gov.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the dates for the board exams for Class 10 and 12 for the academic year 2023-24.
The circular, posted on the board's official website — cbse.gov.in, reveals that the exams will kick off from February 15, 2024, and conclude on April 10, 2024. However, the detailed date sheet is yet to be published.
In an official statement, CBSE Exam Controller, Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, mentioned that the examinations will be conducted for approximately 55 days, providing students ample time to prepare for their respective subjects.
With the exams scheduled to conclude by April 10, 2024, students can expect the results to be announced sometime in May or June.
How To Download CBSE Time Table 2024?
Visit the official website of CBSE here - cbse.gov.in.
Navigate to the 'Examination' or 'Examination/Results' section on the homepage or click on the latest notifications on the homepage when the dates will be announced.
Navigate to the 'CBSE Time Table 2024' or 'CBSE Board Exam Schedule 2024' link for the respective class.
Upon clicking the link, a PDF file containing the CBSE examination schedule will open on the screen.
Review the dates, subjects and other important dates carefully.
Download and save the CBSE Time Table 2024 for future reference.