CBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared, Here's How You Can Check Your Marks
The CBSE has announced the results for Class 10 exams conducted in March 2023. Students can now check their scores
CBSE Class 10th results for the year 2023 have been declared today (May 12) by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The results have been made available on the official website of the board, results.cbse.nic.in, and can also be accessed on cbseresults.nic.in and digilocker.gov.in.
To check the results, students need to follow these simple steps:
Visit the official website of CBSE results, cbseresults.nic.in.
Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results, depending on the exam you appeared for.
Enter your board roll number, date of birth, school number, and centre number in the specified fields.
Click on the 'Submit' button.
Your subject-wise scores will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.
Students are advised to verify the details mentioned on the mark sheet carefully. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact their respective school authorities.
Follow these simple steps to activate your DigiLocker account and check your exam results:
Go to the official website - https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse
Click on “Get started with Account Creation”
Enter the necessary information and the 6-digit PIN provided by your school.
Verify your details, provide your mobile number, and validate it with the OTP received.
Note: If you are already a registered user of DigiLocker and your mobile number is already registered with DigiLocker, you may see the following message: “Please click on Go to DigiLocker account.”
The 6-digit security PIN will be provided by your school. If you have not received it, please contact your school for assistance.