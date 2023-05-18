BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Declared: Here's How To Check Odisha HSC Result
Odisha Board 10th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on May 18 declared the result of class 10th board exams.
The result was declared by Odisha Education Minister Pramila Malik. Candidates can check their results now on bseodisha.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in
How To Check Odisha Board 10th Result 2023
Follow these simple steps on the Odisha Board website for easy access to check Odisha Matric result 2023.
Visit the official site of Odisha Board at http://bseodisha.ac.in/
Click on Results section on the home page.
A new window will open and you will be redirected to - http://odisha.indiaresults.com/bse-orissa/
Click on the link that reads - BSE Odisha Annual HSC Result 2023 (Odisha 10th result 2023)
Enter roll number or name and search your results
Odisha Board 10th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Check Odisha Board 10th Result 2023 via SMS
With lakhs of students trying to access the Odisha Board 10th Result 2023, the website might load slowly. Hence, students have the option to check their Odisha Matric result 2023 through the SMS. Here's how you can access your Odisha Board 10th Result 2023 via SMS.
Open a new message window on your phone.
Type your roll number (OR##) in the message
Send the message to 5676750
The Odisha board exams were conducted from March 10 to 20, 2023 in offline mode.
Odisha Board 10th Result 2023 - Rechecking and Revaluation
Rechecking and revaluation of exam papers refer to the process of reviewing and reassessing the marks and grades awarded to a student's answer script by the examining authority. If students who had appeared for the Odisha Board 10th Exam 2023 are not satisfied with the result, they can apply for the rechecking or revaluation process. The students will be required to fill in the reevaluation form for the Odisha 10 and initiate rechecking process.