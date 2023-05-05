COVID-19 No Longer A Global Health Emergency, WHO Says

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that Covid-19 no longer represents a "global health emergency".

The Covid-19 emergency committee had met on May 4 and had recommended to WHO to declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern.

On Friday, WHO accepted the recommendation and officially declared "COVID-19 over as a global health emergency."

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization took to Twitter to confirm this development.

"Yesterday, the #COVID19 Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice. With great hope I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency," he wrote.